FROSTBURG — The 40th annual Frostburg Lions Basketball Classic scheduled for April 19 at Frostburg State University’s Bobcat Arena has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
The games feature outstanding boys and girls seniors from the bi-state area. Proceeds are used to fund various Lions Club civic and vision activities.
Maryland defeated West Virginia 108-92 in last year’s contest. Southern Garrett’s Dalton Wiles poured in a game-high 31 points and was Maryland’s MVP.
Southern teammate Justin Shafer added 16 points, Fort Hill’s Marcel Parker scored 15 and Northern’s Dillan Orendorf 13.
Tucker County’s Corrick Ambrose, a 6-6 guard and the West Virginia MVP, scored 25 points, with 17 coming in the second half. Hampshire’s Grant Mayfield had 14 points, Petersburg’s Hunter Pool 13 and Frankfort’s Jon Ritchie 12.
Normally a doubleheader day of basketball, there was no girls game.
The annual all-star game was founded by Jim “Hefty” Newlon and Garry Clem in 1981. The early games were played at Bruce High School, and the series later moved to Frostburg State.
