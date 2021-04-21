THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Men's Baseball

Allegany at Frederick, 3:00

College Basketball

NJCAA DII Championship at Danville, Ill.

Quarterfinal

No. 5 Ancilla College/No. 12 Southern Arkansas University Tech winner vs. No. 4 Garrett, 9:00

College Men's Soccer

CCBC Essex at WVU Potomac State, ppd.

College Softball

WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown (2), 3:00

College Women's Lacrosse

West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State, 3:00 

College Women's Soccer

CCBC Essex at WVU Potomac State, 4:00

High School Baseball

Calvary Christian at Northern, canceled

Hampshire at Jefferson, 7:00

High School Girls Basketball

Class AA, Region II Championships

Braxton County at Petersburg, 7:00

Frankfort at Trinity, 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at New Life, ppd. to April 30 

High School Softball

Hampshire at Jefferson, canceled

Northern at Southern, ppd. to April 29

High School Tennis

Frankfort at Keyser, 4:00

Hampshire at Jefferson, canceled

Girls: Bishop Walsh at St. James, 4:30

High School Wrestling

W.Va. State Tournament at Huntington, 10:00

