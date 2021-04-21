THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Men's Baseball
Allegany at Frederick, 3:00
College Basketball
NJCAA DII Championship at Danville, Ill.
Quarterfinal
No. 5 Ancilla College/No. 12 Southern Arkansas University Tech winner vs. No. 4 Garrett, 9:00
College Men's Soccer
CCBC Essex at WVU Potomac State, ppd.
College Softball
WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown (2), 3:00
College Women's Lacrosse
West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State, 3:00
College Women's Soccer
CCBC Essex at WVU Potomac State, 4:00
High School Baseball
Calvary Christian at Northern, canceled
Hampshire at Jefferson, 7:00
High School Girls Basketball
Class AA, Region II Championships
Braxton County at Petersburg, 7:00
Frankfort at Trinity, 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at New Life, ppd. to April 30
High School Softball
Hampshire at Jefferson, canceled
Northern at Southern, ppd. to April 29
High School Tennis
Frankfort at Keyser, 4:00
Hampshire at Jefferson, canceled
Girls: Bishop Walsh at St. James, 4:30
High School Wrestling
W.Va. State Tournament at Huntington, 10:00
