THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Women's Soccer
Region XX Division II semifinal
WVU Potomac State at Howard Community College, 4:00
High School Baseball
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:30
Highland, Va., at Union, 5:00
Hyndman, Pa., at Northern, 4:30
Jefferson at Keyser, canceled
Martinsburg at East Hardy, 6:00
Mountain Ridge at Southern, 4:30
Musselman at Frankfort, 4:00
Tucker County at Petersburg, 5:00
Junior Varsity: Fort Hill at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
Junior Varsity: Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament
Final 4 at Sun Stadium
No. 3 Shalom vs. No. 2 Grace, 4:30
No. 4 Cumberland Valley vs. No. 1 Calvary Christian, 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament
Final 4
No. 3 Grace at No. 2 Calvary Christian, 5:00
No. 4 Cumberland Valley at No. 1 Shalom, 7:00
High School Softball
Fort Hill at Northern, 4:30
Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 4:00
Hedgesville at Moorefield, 4:30
Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh, 5:00
Tucker County at Frankfort (2), ppd.
High School Tennis
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 4:00
Frankfort at Petersburg, 4:00
Keyser at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
Musselman at Hampshire, 5:00
High School Track
East Hardy, Moorefield, Union at Keyser, 4:30
