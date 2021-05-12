Schedule, times subject to change

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Women's Soccer

Region XX Division II semifinal

WVU Potomac State at Howard Community College, 4:00

High School Baseball

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:30

Highland, Va., at Union, 5:00

Hyndman, Pa., at Northern, 4:30

Jefferson at Keyser, canceled

Martinsburg at East Hardy, 6:00

Mountain Ridge at Southern, 4:30

Musselman at Frankfort, 4:00

Tucker County at Petersburg, 5:00

Junior Varsity: Fort Hill at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

Junior Varsity: Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament

Final 4 at Sun Stadium

No. 3 Shalom vs. No. 2 Grace, 4:30

No. 4 Cumberland Valley vs. No. 1 Calvary Christian, 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament

Final 4

No. 3 Grace at No. 2 Calvary Christian, 5:00

No. 4 Cumberland Valley at No. 1 Shalom, 7:00

High School Softball

Fort Hill at Northern, 4:30

Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 4:00

Hedgesville at Moorefield, 4:30

Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh, 5:00

Tucker County at Frankfort (2), ppd.

High School Tennis

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 4:00

Frankfort at Petersburg, 4:00

Keyser at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

Musselman at Hampshire, 5:00

High School Track

East Hardy, Moorefield, Union at Keyser, 4:30

