THURSDAY, OCT. 21
College Basketball
WVU Potomac State at Alderson Broaddus (Scrimmage), 5:45
College Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Chesapeake, 4:00
College Volleyball
WVU Potomac State at Penn State Fayette
High School Cross Country
Frankfort at Class AA, Region 1 Meet, 3:00
Hampshire at Class AA, Region Meet, 2:00
High School Girls Soccer
Berlin, Pa., at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
Southern at Allegany, 3:00
High School Soccer
Allegany at Northern, 6:00
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinal, Shalom at Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.
Frankfort at Keyser, Sectional playoff, 4:30
Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill, 6:00
High School Volleyball
East Hardy at Frankfort, 6:00/7:15
Keyser at Mountain Ridge, 6:00/7:15
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinal, Faith at Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
Moorefield at Tucker County, 6:00/7:00
Northern at Southern, 6:00/7:15
Petersburg at Berkeley Springs, 6:00/7:15
Spring Mills at Hampshire, 6:00/7:15
