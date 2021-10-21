THURSDAY, OCT. 21

College Basketball

WVU Potomac State at Alderson Broaddus (Scrimmage), 5:45

College Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Chesapeake, 4:00

College Volleyball

WVU Potomac State at Penn State Fayette

High School Cross Country

Frankfort at Class AA, Region 1 Meet, 3:00

Hampshire at Class AA, Region Meet, 2:00

High School Girls Soccer

Berlin, Pa., at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

Southern at Allegany, 3:00

High School Soccer

Allegany at Northern, 6:00

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinal, Shalom at Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

Frankfort at Keyser, Sectional playoff, 4:30

Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill, 6:00

High School Volleyball

East Hardy at Frankfort, 6:00/7:15

Keyser at Mountain Ridge, 6:00/7:15

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinal, Faith at Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Moorefield at Tucker County, 6:00/7:00

Northern at Southern, 6:00/7:15

Petersburg at Berkeley Springs, 6:00/7:15

Spring Mills at Hampshire, 6:00/7:15

