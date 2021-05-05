(Schedules, times subject to change)
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Golf
Garrett vs. CCAC Alleghany at Pittsburgh National, 12:00
High School Baseball
Cumberland Valley at Calvary Christian, 4:30
Hedgesville at Frankfort, 4:00, 7:00
Moorefield at Tucker County, 5:00
Southern at Keyser, 4:30
High School Girls Soccer
Cumberland Valley at Calvary Christian, 4:30
High School Softball
Frankfort at Hedgesville, 6:00
Martinsburg at Hampshire, 4:00
Meyersdale, Pa., at Northern, 4:30
High School Tennis
Keyser at Frankfort, 4:00
