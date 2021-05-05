(Schedules, times subject to change)

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Golf

Garrett vs. CCAC Alleghany at Pittsburgh National, 12:00

High School Baseball

Cumberland Valley at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Hedgesville at Frankfort, 4:00, 7:00

Moorefield at Tucker County, 5:00

Southern at Keyser, 4:30

High School Girls Soccer

Cumberland Valley at Calvary Christian, 4:30

High School Softball

Frankfort at Hedgesville, 6:00

Martinsburg at Hampshire, 4:00

Meyersdale, Pa., at Northern, 4:30

High School Tennis

Keyser at Frankfort, 4:00

