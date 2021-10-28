THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Schedule subject to change
College Basketball
WVU Potomac State at Frostburg State (scrimmage), 6:00
College Soccer
WVU Potomac State vs. CCBC Essex at Howard, Region XX Division II semifinal, 12:00
College Women's Basketball
WVU Potomac State at Salem International (scrimmage), 6:00
High School Football
Pendleton County at Moorefield, 7:00
High School Volleyball
Calvary Christian vs. Holly Grove, Maryland state playoffs, 5:00
Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 6:00
Petersburg at Tucker County, 6:00/7:00
