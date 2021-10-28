THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Schedule subject to change

College Basketball

WVU Potomac State at Frostburg State (scrimmage), 6:00

College Soccer

WVU Potomac State vs. CCBC Essex at Howard, Region XX Division II semifinal, 12:00

College Women's Basketball

WVU Potomac State at Salem International (scrimmage), 6:00

High School Football

Pendleton County at Moorefield, 7:00

High School Volleyball

Calvary Christian vs. Holly Grove, Maryland state playoffs, 5:00

Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 6:00

Petersburg at Tucker County, 6:00/7:00

