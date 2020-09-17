Keyser takes quadrangular at Pines
KEYSER, W.Va. — Darrick Broadwater shot a tournament low 37 and two teammates had 38s as Keyser continued its success on the golf course winning a quadrangular Wednesday at Polish Pines Golf Course.
The Golden Tornado finished with a 155, 15 strokes better than second-place Moorefield’s 170. Frankfort shot 210 and Petersburg fired a 254.
Keyser’s Jacob Malcolm and Drew Matlick each shot 38 and Noah Broadwater rounded out the scoring with a 42.
Moorefield’s J.J. Carr shot a 38. Teammates Ryan McGregor had a 41, Karson Reed 44 and Hayden Baldwin shot 47.
Brady Whitacre was Frankfort’s low scorer with a 44. Chase McCoy had a 54, Landon Moorehead 55 and Bryson Lane 57.
Dakota Parsons led Petersburg with a 56. Samantha Colaw had a 57, Bryson Riggleman 69 and Kadin Tinney 72.
Union’s Peyton Haines scored a 62 and Bridgette Knapp had a 68.
All schools except Union will play again today against Tucker County at Canaan Valley Resort beginning at 4 p.m.
Meyersdale volleyball tops Salisbury
SALISBURY, Pa. — Meyersdale defeated Salisbury 3-1 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night at Salisbury.
Game scores were 25-13, 25-12, 24-26 and 25-11.
Salisbury won the junior high match 2-1, losing the first game 25-10 before coming back to win the next two 25-16 and 25-9.
No individual statistics were available.
