White to become new Keyser High athletic director
KEYSER, W.Va. — Former WVU Potomac State College athletic director and men’s basketball coach Shawn White was named Keyser High School’s athletic director for the 2020-21 sports season.
White, 49, will replace Lori Wilson, who is stepping down after eight seasons.
The announcement was made at Tuesday’s Mineral County Board of Education meeting.
Cowboys’ Hubbard top Canadian NCAA player
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has won the Cornish Trophy, presented annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football.
The announcement was made via YouTube on Wednesday.
Hubbard was the AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, the third-best finish for a Canadian player. His season total of 2,094 rushing yards was third in Big 12 Conference history. It was the second-best single-season total in school history, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman season. He plans to return to school next season.
Hubbard was the runner-up for the Cornish Trophy in 2019 after his redshirt freshman season.
Voters for the Cornish Trophy included reporters, CFL staff and other experts.
Ex-Wake Forest center transferring to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Wednesday, giving the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.
Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, told ESPN last week he had entered the transfer portal. In his announcement, he called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family” and added, “I just didn’t feel like I could be at my best by returning to Wake Forest.”
Manning was fired 11 days ago and replaced last week by Steve Forbes, who spent the previous five seasons coaching at East Tennessee State.
Correction
CUMBERLAND — In Wednesday’s sports section in the story “ACM athletics prepares for fall rebound,” Allegany College of Maryland athletic director and head men’s basketball coach Tommie Reams’s email was provided to the Times-News incorrectly.
His email is treams4244@allegany.edu.
