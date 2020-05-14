XFL’s Vince McMahon defends firing Oliver Luck
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for XFL owner Vince McMahon argued in court filings Wednesday that the wrestling magnate was justified in firing league CEO Oliver Luck last month just before the football operation shut down.
Luck filed a federal lawsuit last month over his April 9 termination, alleging McMahon breached their contract. The father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a long-time football executive, is seeking monetary damages, the amount of which has been redacted from public copies of the lawsuit, along with terms of Luck’s contract.
NBA switching to Wilson basketballs in 2021-22
NEW YORK (AP) — Wilson will begin manufacturing game balls for the NBA again starting with the 2021-22 season.
Next season will be Spalding’s 37th and final season in that role for the NBA. Wilson, the NBA’s original manufacturer, will also provide game balls for the WNBA, the G League and, when it begins, the Basketball Africa League.
The WNBA will switch to the Wilson ball in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.