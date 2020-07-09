Thursday's Sports Roundup

Gov. Hogan on Redskins’ name: It’s time
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday he believes the name of Washington’s professional football team “probably should be changed,” though he supported the team’s name when he ran for governor in 2014.
Hogan, a moderate Republican and a critic of President Donald Trump, was asked on NBC’s “Today” show whether he thought the NFL team should change its name.
“I think the time is probably right,” Hogan said. “I’m glad that they’re having that discussion. I believe the name will be changed.”
Delle Donne waiting on medical review
NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is waiting to have her case heard by the league’s independent panel of doctors to see if she’ll be medically excused for the season, according to the Washington Mystics.
The Mystics star, who was the league Most Valuable Player last year, has battled Lyme Disease since 2008 and would potentially be at a higher risk for serious illness if she contracted the new coronavirus.
Her new Washington teammate Tina Charles is also waiting for a decision from the panel. Neither player is in Florida right now with the team.
Charles was traded to the Mystics from the New York Liberty in the offseason.
