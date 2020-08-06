27th Mtn. Ridge benefit golf tourney Fri.
CUMBERLAND — The 27th annual Ozzie Nelson/Mick Cunningham golf tournament for the benefit of Mountain Ridge High School athletics will be held Friday at the Cumberland Country Club beginning with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
All players are asked to wear a mask for registration and until the tournament begins.
Markakis returns to Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the restricted list. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Markakis is not starting in his return to the active roster.
The 36-year-old opted out on July 6, when he said he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with Freddy Freeman, who tested positive for COVID-19 but returned for the start of the season.
Texas Tech women’s players allege abuse
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused coach Marlene Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday.
Players dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways, had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned, according to the report.
The players made the claims over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports. The details were published by USA Today.
Players said the coaching staff demanded that they maintain a heart rate of at least 90% of capacity during games and that they faced loss of playing time or more conditioning work if they didn’t. A pediatric sports medicine director said maintaining a heart rate that high would be “very difficult” to do.
“It was basically like a torture mechanism,” said Erin DeGrate, who played her final season as a grad transfer with defending national champion Baylor. DeGrate played two seasons at Texas Tech after transferring from Louisville. “I feel like the system wasn’t being used how she was using it.”
Over two years, 12 of 21 players left the program, including seven recruited under Stollings, according to the report. She defending her program in a statement to the newspaper. The school didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
