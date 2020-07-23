Vandy swaps Houston with UConn in 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt will host UConn on Oct. 2, 2021, as a replacement for a previously announced game with Houston.
The game announced Wednesday will be the first between the Southeastern Conference program and UConn since 2011 when the Commodores needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Huskies 24-21. Vanderbilt leads the series all-time 2-1.
Vanderbilt also will host East Tennessee State and Stanford as part of its nonconference schedule in 2021.
UConn also announced a home-and-home series with Georgia State in 2023 and 2024.
Former UConn Final Four starter Stanley Robinson dies at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died of unknown causes at a family residence in Birmingham. He was 32.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later.
Robinson, who had turned 32 on July 14, played at UConn from 2006-10. The 6-foot-9 forward started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons.
He was Alabama’s Mr. Basketball at Huffman High School and was a starting forward on the Huskies’ Final Four team in 2008-09.
Yates said Birmingham police are investigating the death but that no evidence had been found of foul play or trauma. He said official cause of death was pending results of toxicology analysis and other tests.
“I am truly heartbroken,” said Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun, Robinson’s coach at UConn. “Stanley was such a beautiful person, caring and giving. He was a gentle soul, too gentle for this world.
“He was not only loved by his teammates, but everybody who met Sticks liked him. He will always be a Husky.”
Robinson was drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft but was waived on the last day of training camp. He played professionally internationally in places such as Canada, Iceland and Chile.
Angels’ Mike Trout confirms he’ll play this year with baby on way
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has decided to play for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened baseball season, although his year will be paused in a few weeks by the birth of his first child.
The three-time AL MVP confirmed his decision Wednesday before the Angels’ final exhibition game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium.
Trout expressed uncertainty earlier this month about the safety of this unique major league season, saying he wouldn’t risk his growing family’s health to participate. After three weeks of experience with the regulations put in place by the Angels and Major League Baseball, Trout is cautiously confident in baseball’s ability to hold a season safely.
“I’m playing,” Trout said in a video conference call. “It’s definitely been great so far.”
Trout will be in the lineup when the Angels open the season Friday in Oakland, but he won’t be joined by Anthony Rendon. The Angels’ new $245 million third baseman will miss opening day and perhaps a few more games with an oblique muscle injury, manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday night.
Two weeks ago, Trout was still “up in the air” about whether to play at all this season. He has been encouraged by the low number of positive tests around baseball, along with his fellow players’ willingness to follow safety regulations.
“Guys have been respectful of others,” Trout said. “Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we’re seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we’re on the road. ... We’re going to different cities where it’s really bad right now. It’s going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great.”
