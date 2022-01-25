Keyser, W.Va. — Kobe Tigney — set up by Jhaiden Wilson’s steal and outlet pass — hit a fast-break layup at the buzzer Monday night as Garrett College pulled out a dramatic 95-93 victory over host Potomac State College of West Virginia University in men’s basketball action.
“Kobe is a big-time player, he’s a leader, and he’s fought through so much adversity in his basketball career,” said Lakers head coach Matt McCullough. “He’s a fantastic young man, and there’s nobody more deserving than him to get that one to fall to give us the victory.”
Wilson scored a team-high 25 points while Tigney, who also grabbed six rebounds, and Tyler Rodeheaver added 15 each for the Lakers. Ezekiel Edwards and Darius Jones also reached double figures for Garrett College, with Edwards tallying 14 points and a team-high seven boards and Jones added 10 points. Lamont Powell chipped in eight points and a game-high five assists for the winners.
“This was a huge win for us especially, with it being a regional game on the road,” said McCullough. “This is the first time I’ve gotten a taste of the rivalry, and it certainly lived up to expectations.”
Isaac James scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Catamounts. Juliyen Johnson and Cavonte Duncan both tallied a double-double — Johnson had 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while Duncan scored 11 points with 10 boards. Richard Law tacked on 18 points and Malik Lacewell 16 to give PSC five players in double digits.
Tigney’s game-winner capped a frenzied final 4:01 that featured four ties and a pair of lead changes. That pulsating finish seemed unlikely early in the game as the Lakers built a 28-12 cushion, but PSC rallied to take a 46-45 halftime lead on Lacewell’s two free throws with five seconds remaining.
The Lakers responded with a 26-10 surge to start the second half as they opened up a 71-56 lead. Garrett scored both inside and outside during the run, combining six layups with 3-pointers from Edwards, Mekhi Price and Wilson, who had seven points during the surge as the Lakers seemingly took control.
PSC rallied once again, drawing even at 82-all on Richard Law’s two free throws with 4:01 left. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way.
“We’ve had our share of big comebacks, and big leads that we have lost throughout the season,” said McCullough. “I think earlier in the year we wouldn’t have been able to handle the adversity like we did tonight. It’s a sign that the team is maturing, and we need to keep improving going down the stretch run.”
McCullough praised Potomac State’s fighting spirit in wiping out double-digit deficits in both halves before falling on Tigney’s layup.
“Coach (Neil) Epstein does a great job with his team and it was a hard-fought game to the very end,” he said. “I thought both teams played at a high level tonight.”
The Lakers (9-6) host College of Southern Maryland tonight at 6 p.m. Potomac State (8-9) travels to Community College of Allegheny County on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start.
