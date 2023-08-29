SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Trenton Timbrook’s two goals led Hampshire past Frankfort on Tuesday in a 4-1 victory.
“We finally put the game all the way together,” Hampshire head coach Robert Hott said. “I thought we played really well the first half. I’m always worried, sometimes we don’t put two halves together and finish the whole game. But today, we put both halves together and finished it.”
After a 1-1 draw in the season opener at Hampshire, the Trojans (3-1-1) controlled possession for most of the game and took advantage.
“I thought we played hard at times,” Frankfort head coach Jason Vaughn said. “I think what you saw there was a really depleted team. We’re trying to play with four guys out. I don’t wanna make excuses, but that’s what happens.”
Rain was a factor for both sides. There was heavy rain from the beginning of the game until about midway through the first half. After it cleared up for a while, it returned midway through the second half and kept raining the rest of the game.
“To me, it looked like the field got slower,” Hott said. “In the beginning, I was waiting for the ball to skip off the wet grass. And then it kinda dried up, the ball wasn’t moving very fast. It really impacted the movement of the ball.”
The Trojans quickly took the lead when Adrian Litchfield scored unassisted at the 35:20 mark in the first half.
For about the next 20 minutes, Hampshire dominated possession and shots. The Trojans attempted eight shots in that span.
“I challenged them the last game, we weren’t stepping to the ball,” Hott said. “They were stepping to everything and we weren’t stepping to anything. I challenged them today to step to at least 50% more balls than we did last time.”
It took until the 18:51 mark in the first half for the Falcons (1-1-2) to attempt their first shot of the game.
“You can see the height, you can see the size and speed they have,” Vaughn said of Hampshire. “That’s what killed us in the end was their speed. Their ability to chase the ball down in front of our goal.”
At the 12:09 mark, Dylan Streisel found Timbrook off a corner kick who scored to add to Hampshire’s lead.
The Trojans led 2-0 at halftime and had a 12-4 advantage in shots.
“Frankfort’s a tough team, ever since I’ve been involved at Hampshire, Frankfort’s had a tough program,” Hott said. “They battle us strong all the time, to get a win against them is always a good thing.”
The Falcons kept possession closer in the second half, but it still favored Hampshire.
“Their midfield’s really good,” Vaughn said. “No. 23 (Jordan Gray) does a great job of holding the ball up. He’s big and strong, hard to kick the ball off of. They’ve also got wingers who can stretch you, so once you play wide they play the ball in the center. All of a sudden, you’ve got too many men to deal with.”
At the 24:05 mark in the second half, Wade Shreve scored to increase the Trojans lead to 3-0.
As the rain picked up, Frankfort found the scoreboard at the 17:08 mark. Cohen Arbagast found Braxton Pyles who scored to prevent the shutout.
“It was fantastic because I felt we left a chance out there in the first half,” Vaughn said. “It would’ve made the game a lot closer. He missed one earlier that I thought he was gonna bury. Finally comes back and gets another one, puts it away. That’s the kind of player he is.”
About six minutes later, Streisel set up Timbrook with a one on one fastbreak against the goalie. Timbrook took advantage and scored his second goal of the game at the 11:21 mark.
“He did fantastic, he was probably ready for more,” Hott said of Timbrook. “I don’t need him to get hurt, especially when we got others who needed to get some time.”
The Trojans finished with a 20-9 advantage in shots and 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Noah Lipps started in goal for Hampshire and saved six shots while allowing one goal.
“It’s crazy to think he didn’t get many varsity minutes last year,” Hott said. “He stepped in there and has been real strong for us.”
Jake Layton saved nine shots for Frankfort and gave up four goals.
“I thought Jake was pretty good in goal,” Vaughn said. “I thought the ones he gave up weren’t his fault. The corner kick, no one’s gonna stop that. The other three, he was playing one vs one.”
Hampshire hosts Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7 p.m. Frankfort travels to play Keyser on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Another big rivalry game for sure,” Vaughn said. “Anytime you get a chance to play Hampshire and Keyser, it’s important. It’s a big game and we wanna go out and show what we can do.”
