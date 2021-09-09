The Cumberland Times-News football poll is back, with a twist.
In order to most accurately rank the top five teams in the area — encompassing Allegany, Mineral, Garrett, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties — we’ve organized a print sports media poll with the help of our fellow area journalists.
The participants include: Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski of the Cumberland Times-News; Chapin Jewell of the Mineral News-Tribune, Trevor King of the Garrett County Republican, Nick Carroll of the Hampshire Review and Carl Holcomb of the Moorefield Examiner.
The first edition of the poll is out today, with Mountain Ridge coming out on top. Going forward, the rankings will appear in the print edition and online every Monday.
If the football poll is a success, the hope is to continue it with basketball in the winter, and baseball and softball in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.