MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Petersburg’s Peyton Tingler struck out 14 in a complete-game no-hitter to allow the Vikings to edge Moorefield, 1-0, on Tuesday.
Tingler didn’t allow a Moorefield baserunner until his perfect game was broken up by an error in the sixth inning. The only other Yellow Jacket to reach base came in the seventh on a dropped third strike.
Tingler needed just 84 pitches to go the distance.
Moorefield’s Gary Weese threw a gem in his own right, allowing one run on three hits in seven frames, striking out five and walking one.
Petersburg pushed across the game’s lone run in the second inning when Clay Arbaugh notched an RBI single to center field to plate Kaleb Kuhn, who reached on a dropped fly ball one batter prior.
Bumby Van Meter doubled for the night’s only extra-base hit.
Petersburg (10-8) is at Tucker County on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Moorefield (6-8) is at Frankfort (7-7) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Keyser 11, Spring Mills 1KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser took advantage of eight Spring Mills errors, and Patrick Liller went the distance as the Golden Tornado rolled to a five-inning victory on Tuesday.
All but one of the Golden Tornado’s runs were unearned. Keyser plated seven runs in the fifth to push the game to a run rule, with Noah Broadwater’s single driving in two to walk it off.
Broadwater went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and he scored three times, and Seth Healy singled and scored thrice.
Liller allowed one unearned run on six hits in five innings of work, striking out three and walking none.
Tyler Cover took the loss for Spring Mills surrendering 11 runs (one earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 frames. Cayden Compton and Samuel Taylor tripled for the Cardinals.
Keyser (10-4) will put its six-game winning streak on the line when it hosts Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Grace 14, Calvary 4
HAGERSTOWN — Calvary fell behind early and was unable to rally in a five-inning loss to Grace on Monday.
The Eagles (4-1) trailed 8-3 after one inning and were shut out after the second inning.
Levi Carrington led Calvary with three hits including a double.
He started and went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, nine earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Noah Robinette went three innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and one walk with five strikeouts.
Michael Berry had three hits while Connor Earley had two for Grace.
Lawson Aikens went four innings, allowing four hits, four runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Jaeden Peterson went one inning and struck out three.
Calvary is at Heritage on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.