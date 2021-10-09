FROSTBURG — Two days after Mountain Ridge volleyball coach Valery Broadwater won her 300th career game, Avery Tipton and Kaitlyn Simpson both tallied a double-double to lead the Miners to a sweep of Fort Hill on Thursday night.
Tipton fell three service points shy of a triple-double, recording 17 assists, 14 digs and seven service points. Simpson added 11 service points and 10 assists.
Despite the sweep, the Sentinels kept it tight throughout, as Mountain Ridge took the sets 25-19, 25-20 and 26-24.
Kendall Kirkwood provided an all-around performance for the Miners, tallying 12 digs, nine kills, seven blocks and three service points. Ella Snyder tacked on nine kills, eight service points and two aces, and Mia DeCarlo finished with 15 digs, eight service points, five kills and three aces.
Ryley Palumbo led Fort Hill with a double-double, recording 26 assists and 10 service points to go along with five digs. Brooklyne Noel added a game-high 22 kills, six service points, six digs and one block and Chloe DelSignore finished with 17 digs.
Reghan Sivic led the Miners to victory in the junior varsity match, 2-1, with 11 service points while Makayla Ziler added eight points. After the Sentinels took the opening match, 25-23, Mountain Ridge took the next two, 25-15 and 15-5. Liz O’Neal led Fort Hill with 10 assists and seven service points, Talia Young added six kills and four service points, and Cailin Robertson had six service points and one kill.
Mountain Ridge (6-2) and Fort Hill (5-2) both play on Monday, with the Miners traveling to Keyser and the Sentinels hosting Allegany.
Allegany 3, Keyser 0
CUMBERLAND — Sarah Kesner, Anna Martz and Zoey Rhodes all reached double figures, leading Allegany to a sweep over Keyser on Thursday night.
The Alco trio finished just short of a double-double. Kesner tallied 13 digs and nine kills to go along with seven points and four aces, Martz recorded 14 points, nine digs, five aces and one assist, and Rhodes finished with 13 assists, nine points, three aces and two digs.
The Campers won the opening set, 25-23, before taking the next two comfortably, 25-13 and 25-10.
Kaelyn Kesner led the Golden Tornado with 16 assists and Saige Miller had 10 digs. Maddie Rhodes added six kills and Amber Smith and Brookelyn Keller had five service points apiece.
Allison Leatherman recorded 19 points, leading Allegany to victory in the junior varsity match, 25-7 and 25-21. Leatherman added seven digs, five assists, two kills and a pair of aces. Mackenzie Monahan added nine points, two kills and one dig, and Maddie Bennett had five kills and two digs.
Allegany travels to Fort Hill and Keyser hosts Mountain Ridge on Monday.
