To play or not to play, that was the question facing the trio of one-win teams at the bottom of the 1A West football standings.
Clear Spring and Hancock, with 1-8 and 1-6 records, respectively, dropped out of the playoffs giving Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge byes to the co-region finals.
It wasn’t much of a question for Southern head coach Jon Nazelrod, whose Rams entered Friday night’s contest at Allegany just 1-6 but elected to play the game.
It wasn’t pretty at Greenway, the Rams fell 55-6 with no first downs during the opening half. Does Nazelrod second guess his decision to come down for a playoff game in Cumberland?
“I don’t have any regrets at all,” the ninth-year head coach said. “With coaching, you’ve got to be able to take your lumps. And sometimes you have the peaks, and sometimes you have the valleys. What’s great about it is this, after the valleys, you get the peaks again. With high school football that’s usually how it rolls.
“You learn more sometimes from losing than you do from winning. When I get in the locker room I’m going to tell them that. This isn’t about football at this point. It’s about character building.
“I’m going to get back to building the football program on Monday.”
If you’re wondering why three one-win teams were in the position to play a playoff game in the first place, here’s a refresher.
In September, the MPSSAA voted to expand to six classes, with the traditional 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A class system split into 1A, 1A-2A, 2A, 3A, 3A-4A and 4A.
Everybody, no matter their record, is guaranteed a playoff game. The shift was intended to ensure no teams would miss the playoffs due to canceled games from COVID, and it’s hopefully temporary.
While Southern was up for the challenge of playing an almost guaranteed blowout, you can’t knock Clear Spring and Hancock for doing what’s best for their programs.
Take Hancock for example, the smallest public school in the state of Maryland.
The entire school has just 70 boys and only 15 in the freshman class. The Panthers almost didn’t have a program, with the school narrowly surviving a proposal this past summer to close and consolidate.
Hancock has been shut out six times and outscored 241-0 in those contests. A lone 44-8 win over Hundred (West Virginia) prevented a winless season.
Had the Panthers made the trek up to Frostburg to take on No. 2 Mountain Ridge, a one-sided drubbing was all but guaranteed.
This isn’t basketball or baseball, where a blowout just hurts your feelings; gridiron football is a contact sport. If you play the game and a handful of beat-up kids quit, then a program like Hancock has a legitimate chance of folding.
“Everybody has got their reasons to do what they have to do in life,” Nazelrod said. “Sometimes it’s the right thing to do.”
Hancock and Clear Spring didn’t ask to play playoff games. Like Northern head coach Phil Carr said earlier in the season, when he’s had two-win teams, he sure as heck didn’t want to keep playing. There was a reason they were 2-8.
But for Southern and coach Nazelrod, there was no doubt they’d play theirs.
“I felt that, where we’re at right now, it would be the right thing to bring these kids down here and have an experience,” Nazelrod said. “Like it or not, this is a playoff game. Some of these kids have not been in this situation, and it’s good for them. It’s a good experience.”
Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel had the utmost respect for Southern after the game Friday night.
“I think that’s what men with honor do in my opinion,” he said. “It’s something I would do. It’d be hard, really hard, 2-7 or 1-8, whatever you may be, to come out here and practice and get your kids here.
“I think it’s something you have to do for a program builder and to move forward with it. Coach Nazelrod is that type of guy, and I’m glad he did. We’re glad we got to play.
“I have the utmost respect for him, I always shake his hand and always tell him thank you. We’ll continue our friendship. His younger kids played for him, some freshmen, some sophomores. I think they’re happy they got to play.”
One of the reasons Hansel is so understanding is that the Campers are just getting out of a rebuild of their own.
Rewind three seasons and Alco was just 2-7. Go back one more year, and a Nazelrod-coached Southern — who would finish 8-3 — blasted Allegany 28-0 in Oakland.
The shoe’s on the other foot now, but Hansel can relate to the struggle of trying to rebuild a program. Friday night, for however one-sided it was, was a necessary building block.
“I’ve been there,” Hansel said. “When (Nazelrod and I) talk, we communicate about how hard times don’t last. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. He’s in one now, we’re on the upswing. I don’t want to say we’re back, but I know where he is. We’ve been to that low. We’re just trying to play the game with respect with him and not be a poor sport.”
“He took it, and he rebuilt the program and he’s doing really well,” Nazelrod said. “Now it’s my turn to take the lumps and go back to work in the offseason.”
Nazelrod is no stranger to rebuilds either. After a 4-6 opening season at the helm, Southern won just one contest the ensuing two years, going 1-18 over that span.
In 2016, the Rams won four games, doubling it with back-to-back 8-3 seasons in 2017 and 2018.
It may be a dark time for the Southern program, but as Aristotle wrote, “It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”
If Nazelrod fails, it won’t be for a lack of focus.
“We’ve been through it,” Nazelrod said. “I know that there’s some kind of sadistic element to myself that is looking forward to this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.