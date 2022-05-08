Grafton (8-12) at Keyser (13-7)
GAME: Class AA, Region I, Section 2 first round
FIRST PITCH: 2 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Keyser won, 15-4
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser is the top team in the section, and Grafton was voted No. 4. The Golden Tornado enter as winners of 6 of 7, and they scored at least 10 runs five times during that stretch. ... The matchup is a repeat of last year’s sectional opener, which Grafton won, 7-5, to knock the Golden Tornado into the loser’s bracket. Keyser was eliminated by Berkeley Springs, 13-10, three days later. ... Keyser boasts one of the top offenses in the area this year, scoring 10.05 runs a game (behind only Allegany, 10.4, and Northern, 10.17) and hitting at a .350 clip (behind only the Campers, .403). Logan Rotruck has a team-high .439 batting average. Seth Healy is hitting .424 with seven doubles, two triples and a team-best 25 runs batted in. Sammy Bradfield has scored 37 times, which tops the area. ... Grafton enters the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs having won two straight contests.
Berkeley Springs (7-16) at Frankfort (9-12)
GAME: Class AA, Region I, Section 2 first round
FIRST PITCH: 5 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Frankfort won twice, 11-2 and 8-0
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort beat Berkeley Springs four times a year ago, including two in the playoffs, 8-2 and 1-0, to win the section and advance to the regional finals where the Falcons were eliminated by North Marion. Overall, Frankfort has won 11 consecutive meetings between the two. ... This season, the squads squared off just two weeks ago. They had an earlier meeting on April 2, but that game was suspended due to darkness. Once resumed on April 29 in Berkeley Springs, the Falcons benefitted from three RBIs from Tyler White and 6 2/3 solid innings from Cam Lynch to win, 11-2. Andrew Lynch tossed a two-hit shutout in Game 2 to guide Frankfort to a 8-0 win. Lynch has been dominant of late, lowering his ERA to 1.86 in 41 1/3 innings with 38 strikeouts to just seven walks. Catcher Peyton Clark is one of the top hitters in the area, hitting .437 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 runs batted in. ... Berkeley Springs has struggled on the mound, as the Indians enter with a 6.09 team ERA. Infielders Evan Thompson and Cole Oursler are their top offensive threats. Thompson has 19 hits in 50 at-bats for a team-high .380 average. Oursler is batting .365 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs.
