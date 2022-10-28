No. 4 Allegany (6-2) at No. 2 Fort Hill (7-1)
KICKOFF: 12:30 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Homecoming — Fort Hill leads, 53-29-3
Overall — Fort Hill leads, 63-42-4
LAST MEETING: Oct. 30, 2021 — Fort Hill won, 42-6
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Northern, 28-13; Fort Hill def. New Oxford, 28-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany is No. 4 in the Area Top 5, No. 3 in Class 1A West and 5th overall in Class 1A; Fort Hill is No. 2 in the area poll, No. 20 in the state media poll and No. 2 in all of Class 1A behind Mountain Ridge
FOR THE RECORD: Today is the 100th meeting between Fort Hill and Allegany, a rivalry that dates back to 1936. ... Fort Hill has won 13 consecutive Homecoming games dating back to 2008 and 16 straight overall over Allegany. ... The last Camper win in the series was on Oct. 20, 2009, when they won 35-14 in the Class 1A West championship game. The most-recent Homecoming victory for Allegany was on Oct. 10, 2007, when Tom Foley — stepping in to coach the Campers while Tom Preaskorn was serving in Iraq — guided Alco to a 33-14 triumph. ... Since then, Fort Hill has outscored Allegany, 472-166, on Homecoming for an average score of 36.3 to 12.8. ... Zack Alkire won his first Homecoming game last year as coach of the Sentinels, and Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel is in search of his first (0-5). ... Former Fort Hill coach Todd Appel has the best record in Homecoming at 12-0, followed closely by Bill Hahn at 12-1-2. Allegany’s Herman Ball (6-1) and Ed Schwarz (6-6-1) have the most wins coaching the Campers. ... Fort Hill quarterback Bryce Schadt was the 2021 Offensive Player of the Game, and defensive back Anthony Palmisano was the Defensive Player of the Game. Schadt has since graduated. ... Palmisano, an All-Area performer as a junior, is a senior this year. No player has ever won consecutive DPOG honors since Homecoming awards began in 1977, but Josh Page (‘96-’97), Brandon Walker (‘92-’93) and C.G. Wilson (‘86-’87) have won the award for the game’s best offensive player consecutively. All three are Fort Hill graduates.
