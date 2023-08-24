No. 4 Frankfort at Moorefield
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 26-7
LAST MEETING: Aug. 26, 2022 — Frankfort won 51-0
LAST YEAR: Frankfort went 11-2, advanced to the Class AA state semifinals for the third time in school history; Moorefield went 3-7, missed playoffs for first time in three years
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort has won five straight in the series and 16 of 19. The Falcons are 10-2 against Moorefield under Kevin Whiteman. ... The Falcons return much of their offensive line from their state semifinal team of a year ago, though they lose starters at quarterback (Luke Robinette), fullback (Parker VanMeter), split end (John Anderson) and offensive line (Chase Snyder) to graduation. All four were also standouts on defense, with Snyder the 2022 co-Lineman of the Year and Robinette a three-time All-Area safety. ... Frankfort will rely on Tyrique Powell in the running game this year. Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman is moving him to fullback from half back to garner more carries in the team's Wing-T offense. Powell was Frankfort's leading rusher last year with 809 yards and 11 touchdowns. ... Moorefield returns 19 starters from a young squad that started all sophomores on the offensive line last year. Leading rusher Adam Landes (741 yards, 10 touchdowns) was an All-Area second-team performer at tailback last year and returns in the backfield.
Robert C. Byrd at No. 5 Keyser
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 5-4
LAST MEETING: Aug. 26, 2022 — Keyser won 35-21
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: Keyser went 5-5, missed playoffs for second straight year; Robert C. Byrd went 5-5, missed playoffs
FOR THE RECORD: After dropping the first three games in the series, Keyser has won 5 of 6 to take the lead in the head-to-head. ... The Tornado began last year 4-1 before struggling down the stretch, losing 4 of 5 to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. Keyser loses first-team All-Area tight end Braydon Keller (Glenville State) and first-team All-Area and All-State lineman Gabe Ryan (Frostburg State) from that squad to graduation, among others. ... Keyser brings back its starting quarterback in Logan Rotruck and starting fullback Tristen Root (734 yards, eight TDs). ... Robert C. Byrd has a new head coach, Austin Scott, who will try to bring the squad back to the playoffs. RCB entered last year with back-to-back postseason trips. The Eagles started 2022 with a 2-5 record before ending the year on a three-game winning streak. ... RCB will have a new quarterback, Rylan Rock, who spent last year as a wide receiver.
Preston at Hampshire
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Preston leads, 10-9
LAST MEETING: Aug. 26, 2022 — Hampshire won, 28-21
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: Hampshire went 3-7, missed playoffs; Preston went 1-9, missed playoffs
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire had dropped 5 of 6 in the series before shutting out Preston, 21-0, at Rannells Field to open the 2021 slate and winning a tight contest last year. ... Hampshire hasn't had a winning season since 2013 since going 6-4 with Darren Grace at the helm, and it hasn't made the playoffs in 20 years when Sean Biser did so three times in four years. ... Sophomore Landon Eversole returns at quarterback (59-100, 767 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions), and his top target, Zander Robinson (498 yards, three TDs), also returns. ... Preston has had a rough go of it in Class AAA, as the squad hasn’t posted a winning season since 2006. Preston was outscored 155-348 en route to a 1-9 finish. ... Preston last made the playoffs in 2019 when it snuck into the postseason with a 4-6 record. It was rewarded with an 84-0 loss to Martinsburg.
Berkeley Springs at Petersburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Berkeley Springs leads, 30-22-1
LAST MEETING: Aug. 26, 2022 — Petersburg won, 54-28
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: Petersburg went 7-4, made playoffs for first time since 2018; Berkeley Springs went 0-10, missed playoffs
FOR THE RECORD: Petersburg has won seven straight in the series and 9 of 10. ... Petersburg won its first five games to start last year — the first time its done so in 30 years. Peyton Day emerged as one of the area's most dynamic runners, rushing for 1,381 yards and 23 touchdowns on 161 carries. The Vikings lose him to graduation as well as quarterback Bumby Van Meter, but they bring back 14 starters, including four on the offensive and defensive lines. ... Berkeley Springs lost all 10 of its games last year, getting outscored 488-153. The Indians enter the year with a new coach after Terry Rea, who coached Berkeley Springs to a 6-14 record in two seasons, took the head job at Washington High School. Berkeley Springs responded by hiring Washington's former defensive coordinator, Wes Eddy, as its head coach in March.
East Hardy at Wahama
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Nov. 20, 2010 — Wahama won 73-38
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: East Hardy went 9-3, advanced to Class A quarterfinals for fourth straight year; Wahama went 11-1, advanced to Class A quarterfinals
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy and Wahama have met just twice, both times in the Class A playoffs. The Cougars won the first meeting, 40-20, in the 1997 opening round of the playoffs at Moorefield. Wahama's win in 2010 at Point Pleasant was in the state quarterfinals. ... East Hardy has made the playoffs 12 times in 13 years, but that'll be tested this year with the Cougars fielding new starters at almost every position. Quarterback Damien Dellinger will take over for Mason Miller, who scored 46 touchdowns and is now playing at Shepherd. East Hardy will also miss All-State receiver Dawson Price, now at Fairmont State. ... The Cougars' trip to Wahama is 231 miles across the state of West Virginia. .... Wahama won its first 11 games last year before falling to Central Catholic, 48-14, in the state quarterfinals. It was the school's first playoff season in eight years. Wahama returns quarterback Sawyer Vanmeter, who rushed for 32 touchdowns and threw for 18 more last year. He has reportedly added 35 pounds of muscle heading into his senior year.
