Keyser (3-2) at No. 3 Allegany (5-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 70-33-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 18, 2019 — Keyser won, 49-0
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Southern, 47-6; Keyser lost to Point Pleasant, 35-33
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany stayed at No. 3 both in the Area Top 5 and the 1A West point standings. Keyser fell to No. 10 in the WVSSAC Class AA point standings.
FOR THE RECORD: Allegany and Keyser have the area’s oldest rivalry. COVID’s cancellation of their 2020 meeting was the first year since 1921 the teams didn’t play. The Golden Tornado have won 5 of 7 and 8 of 12 in the series. The cross-border squads haven’t met in the Derek Stephen era. ... Allegany used an eight-headed monster to run past Southern last Saturday. Six different ball carriers scored touchdowns during the first half, and quarterback Brody Williams and Solomon Green got in on the action with a fourth-quarter passing TD. Braylon White led the way with 82 yards on just three carries, Trevor Milburn was second with 56 yards. ... Keyser lost a heartbreaker to Point Pleasant, as a game-tying two-point conversion attempt came up short. Sammy Bradfield is putting himself in the conversation for some postseason hardware. He rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 93 yards through the air. Bradfield’s averaging an area-best 158.6 yards a game on the ground with nine touchdowns.
Northern (3-3) at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (5-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mountain Ridge leads, 8-6
LAST MEETING: Oct. 18, 2019 — Northern won, 34-14
LAST WEEK: Northern lost at Moorefield, 22-13; Mountain Ridge lost at Fort Hill, 37-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Mountain Ridge dropped one spot in the Area Top Five, while Northern dropped out of the poll; the Miners remain No. 2 in the Class 1A West point standings and the Huskies remain poised to host a playoff game at No. 4 in 1A West.
FOR THE RECORD: Mountain Ridge dominated the series in the years following the school’s opening in 2007, but Northern has won four of the last six meetings. The Miners have won six of the eight matchups in Frostburg. ... A week after rushing for 244 yards against Keyser, senior tailback Jamison Warnick was thwarted by the Moorefield defense, carrying the ball 24 times for 58 yards and a touchdown while completing 6 of 13 passes for 61 yards. Kyle Broadwater threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Hinebaugh, who had four catches for 61 yards. ... Warnick leads the team in rushing with 124 carries for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 135.5 yards per game. ... Mountain Ridge struggled to get going last week against the Sentinels, being outgained 337-132 in addition to turning the ball over three times. Quarterback Bryce Snyder led the offense with 14 carries for 71 yards — he gained 69 yards on one run prior to throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Uma Pua’auli — and 5 of 17 through the air for 36 yards. Jaden Lee tacked on eight rushes for 57 yards. ... On the year, Snyder eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark through the air in last week’s game at Greenway. The senior QB is 63 for 104 with 1,025 yards, 13 touchdowns and five picks. Nathaniel Washington has 18 catches for 385 yards and six scores, while Pua’auli has 13 grabs for 211 yards and four TDs. Lee is the team’s leading rusher with 522 yards on 57 attempts and seven touchdowns.
No. 5 Moorefield (5-1) at No. 4 East Hardy (6-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 28-16
LAST MEETING: Sept. 11, 2020 — East Hardy won, 6-0
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Bath Co., 53-12; Moorefield def. Northern, 22-13
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy improved to No. 4 in the Area Top 5 for the second time this season and sits at No. 3 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings. Moorefield is into the Area Top 5 for the first time this season and is No. 5 in the playoff ratings.
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy has won the last seven against its Hardy County adversary. Moorefield’s last victory came in 2018, when the Yellow Jackets won 16-6 in Baker, West Virginia. The series is one of long streaks. Moorefield won nine straight to kick off the matchup, followed by six wins by East Hardy, 16 of 17 by Moorefield and 9 of 10 by Moorefield. ... Both teams are coming in white-hot. East Hardy has yet to lose, the latest win a drubbing of Bath County led by quarterback Mason Miller, who threw for 119 yards and two TDs and ran for 90 more and two more scores. Miller has 21 total touchdowns this year. Dawson Price is averaging an area-best 101.6 receiving yards a game and has eight touchdowns. ... Moorefield is the winner of five straight, scoring an upset over then-No. 4 Northern at home. Yellow Jackets’ QB Branson See had another solid performance, completing 7 of 12 passes for 75 yards and a TD. He’s completing 68% of his passes this year. Gavin Wolfe and Blake Funk combined for 137 rushing yards, and Coleman Mongold caught a touchdown pass and took a kick return more than 80 yards to the house.
Hampshire (3-3) at Berkeley Springs (2-4)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hampshire leads, 21-6
LAST MEETING: Oct. 16, 2020 — Berkeley Springs won, 41-34
LAST WEEK: Berkeley Springs lost to Oak Glen, 53-31; Hampshire def. Petersburg, 35-14
IN THE RANKINGS: Berkeley Springs is tied for 23rd in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings; Hampshire is just outside the playoffs at the moment, sitting at No. 21 in the Class AAA ratings.
FOR THE RECORD: Senior QB Alex Hott surpassed the 200-yard mark for the first time of the season in last week’s win over Petersburg, which had a brief delay due to a lighting issue. Hott completed 11 of 18 passes for 270 yards and two scores while carrying the ball 15 times for 46 yards and a pair of scores. Ashton Haslacker caught five passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and Austin Taylor had three receptions for 65 yards and a score. ... Hott has completed just under 50% of his passes on the year (72 of 146) for 893 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 63 carries for 258 yards and seven TDs.
Southern (0-4) at Tucker County (2-4)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Southern leads, 28-13
LAST MEETING: Oct. 18, 2019 — Southern won, 55-0
LAST WEEK: Tucker County def. Pendleton County, 14-0; Southern lost at Allegany, 47-6
IN THE RANKINGS: Southern is No. 8 in Class 1A West; Tucker County is 28th in Class A.
FOR THE RECORD: The Rams returned to the field last week after a two-week hiatus due to COVID. Cawaan Clark scored the team’s second touchdown on the season and first since Sept. 11 when he crossed the goal line on a 9-yard run with 10 minutes left in the contest. Clark finished with 16 carries for 70 yards. ... After Southern won 16 of 17 meetings from 1990 to 2007, the series is tied 6-6 since then. The Rams have won the previous four matchups by a combined 157-27.
