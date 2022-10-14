No. 5 Allegany (4-2) at No. 4 Keyser (4-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 71-33-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 15, 2021 — Allegany won, 31-14
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Southern, 55-6; Keyser lost to John Marshall, 30-14
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany is No. 5 in the Area Top 5, third in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings and eighth overall in 1A; Keyser is No. 4 in the Area Top 5 and No. 14 in the WVSSAC Class AA ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Allegany and Keyser have the area’s oldest rivalry. COVID’s cancellation of their 2020 meeting was the first year since 1921 the teams didn’t play. The Golden Tornado have won 5 of 8 and 8 of 13 in the series. ... Allegany enters the contest having won three in a row following back-to-back losses to Boonsboro and top-ranked Mountain Ridge. The Campers have outscored opponents 133-14 over the last three games. ... Allegany is led offensively by Cayden Bratton, the area’s second-leading rusher at 103.2 yards per game. The tailback has 98 rushes for 619 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with six touchdowns. Quarterback Brody Williams has completed 14 of 29 passes for 255 yards, three TDs and two interceptions, but is also sixth in the area rushing charts with 65 attempts for 521 yards (8.0 yards per try) and seven scores for an 86.8 yards per game average. ... Keyser had a two-game win streak snapped last week in a 30-14 loss at John Marshall. Tristen Root led the way for the Golden Tornado, carrying the ball 24 times for 112 yards, including a 20-yard rushing score. Quarterback Logan Rotruck also threw a four-yard TD pass to Braydon Keller.
Smithsburg (2-4) at No. 2 Fort Hill (5-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 4-0
LAST MEETING: Oct. 14, 2021 — Fort Hill won, 48-20
LAST WEEK: Fort Hill lost to Mountain Ridge, 30-8; Smithsburg def. Clear Spring, 20-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Smithsburg is No. 5 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings; Fort Hill is No. 2 in the Area Top 5, No. 22 in the state media poll and No. 2 overall in the Class 1A point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Fort Hill beat the Leopards in the playoffs three times in 2007, ’09, and ’10. The Sentinels’ 48-20 win in Smithsburg last year was the teams’ first meeting away from Greenway Avenue Stadium, and their first meeting during the regular season. ... Smithsburg is 0-5 against Allegany County teams over the last two years. This season, the Leopards lost to Allegany, 33-0, and Mountain Ridge, 51-13. ... Fort Hill saw its 18-game win streak come to an end last week in Frostburg. It was the Sentinels’ first loss since falling to Mountain Ridge, 27-20, during the 2020 spring COVID season, and its first regular-season loss since Sept. 26, 2019 (Cathedral Prep). ... Fort Hill’s rushing trio all slot in the top 10 in the area in yards per game. Tanner Wertz is fifth (87.5), Tavin Willis is seventh (86) and Mikey Allen is ninth (77.3). Carter Hess and Bryson Metz are first and second in tackles-per game in the area at 12.2 and 11.5, respectively. Anthony Palmisano racked up more than 150 receiving yards last week against Mountain Ridge to enter the top 10 in receiving locally. ... Smithsburg’s rout of Clear Spring last week ended a string of four consecutive losses. Junior running back Ashton Redman is the Leopards’ top offensive threat at 439 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive lineman Josh Hegbe has been dominant with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
East Hardy (5-1) at Moorefield (2-4)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 29-16
LAST MEETING: Oct. 15, 2021 — Moorefield won, 25-24
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Bath County, Va., 42-7; Moorefield lost to Tucker County, 45-18
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy is No. 15 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings; Moorefield is No. 26 in the Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Prior to Moorefield’s thrilling win in Baker, West Virginia, a year ago, East Hardy had won the last seven against its Hardy County adversary. The series is one of long streaks. Moorefield won nine straight to kick off the matchup, followed by six wins by East Hardy, 16 of 17 by Moorefield and 9 of 11 by East Hardy. ... East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller, who made the All-Area second team at the position a season ago, leads the area with 26 total touchdowns through six games. He’s completed 46 of 74 passes for 806 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and he’s racked up 646 yards and 17 touchdowns with his legs. ... Moorefield running back Adam Landes is the heart and soul of the Yellow Jackets’ offense with 373 yards and seven touchdowns. Moorefield has struggled on both sides of the ball after making the postseason a year ago, as they’re last in the area in both scoring offense (13.7 points per game) and defense (34).
Mountain View (1-4) at Petersburg (5-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Mountain View lost to Roanoke Catholic, 38-16; Petersburg lost to Northern, 49-20
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is No. 13 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Petersburg and Mountain View have never played. Petersburg is in the midst of a resurgence, as the Vikings are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 1992. ... From Oct. 1, 2015, to Sept. 20, 2019, Mountain View did not win a football game, a streak spanning 41 consecutive losses. Mountain View has not won more than two games in a season since 2011 (5-6). ... In the loss to Northern, Petersburg standout back Peyton Day proved he’s the real deal, rushing for 114 yards and a score on 14 carries, and he added a 34-yard receiving touchdown from Bumby Van Meter. Day’s two TDs pushed his season total to 18 (13 on the ground, five through the air). ... Mountain View played just one game in 2021. The school decided to cancel the remainder of its schedule due to lack of participating players, as an injury in the opener — a 62-0 loss to Luray — left the team with just 14 players remaining in the program. ... After rebooting the program in 2022, Mountain View’s one win this year is over Massanutten Military, a team that is 0-5 and has been outscored 243-6.
Tucker County (6-0) at Southern (1-5)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Southern leads, 29-13
LAST MEETING: Oct. 15, 2021 — Southern won, 28-6
LAST WEEK: Southern lost to Allegany, 55-6; Tucker County def. Moorefield, 45-18
IN THE RANKINGS: Tucker County is 5th in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings; Southern is No. 6 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Southern won 16 of 17 meetings from 1990 to 2007, and the Rams lead the series 7-6 since then. The Rams have won the previous five matchups by a combined 185-33. ... At 6-0, Tucker County is off to its best start in a decade, when the Mountain Lions began the 2012 season 12-0 before falling to Madonna, 20-14, in the state semifinals. ... Tucker was Southern’s only win in 2021, but the Mountain Lions are night and day from a year ago. Quarterback Ethan Rosenau has a lot to do with that, having completed 82 of 121 passes for 1,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top targets — Maddox Anderson and Trenton Wilfong — both have more than 400 receiving yards.
