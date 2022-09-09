No. 1 Fort Hill (1-0) at Old Mill (1-0)
KICKOFF: 5 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Sept. 10, 2021 — Fort Hill won, 28-13
LAST WEEK: Fort Hill def. Northern, 36-7; Old Mill def. North County, 35-0
IN THE POLLS: Fort Hill is the unanimous No. 1 in the Area Top 5; Old Mill was No. 14 in the Baltimore Sun preseason poll and No. 7 among public schools
FOR THE RECORD: The game was originally slated for a 7 p.m. start with a junior varsity contest before, but the JV game was canceled. ... Fort Hill and Old Mill have combined for eight state championships and 11 title game appearances since 2008. ... Old Mill has made the state title game three times, winning the Class 4A crown in 2009 and 2011. ... In Fort Hill’s season-opening win at Northern, the Sentinels rushed for 346 yards and five TDs on 32 carries. Mikey Allen needed just two carries to score two touchdowns, racking up a game-high 139 yards. Tavin Willis had six carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Tanner Wertz rushed for 58 yards. Landen Keech and Carter Hess led the Fort Hill defense with nine tackles each. ... In his first season at Old Mill, coach Mike Pfisterer led the Patriots to an 8-3 record, which boasted a passing offense that ranked fourth in the state. However, All-State quarterback Myles Fulton is now at Frostburg State, and the Patriots have to replace nine other members of the Anne Arundel All-County squad. ... Because of different personnel, Old Mill now utilizes a run-first offense. The Patriots run the pistol with a fullback and running back in the backfield. Against North County last week, Keondre Green had 17 carries for 147 yards and two TDs, Maximus Jones added 73 yards and a score on 10 touches, and Keshawn Green notched 54 yards and two touchdowns on nine runs. QB Aiden Day completed just 2 of 3 passes for 11 yards.
Boonsboro (1-0) at No. 3 Allegany (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 8-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 10, 2021 — Allegany won, 17-6
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Hollidaysburg, 26-23; Boonsboro def. Catoctin, 28-3
IN THE POLLS: Allegany moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Area Top 5
FOR THE RECORD: The first five meeting between Allegany and Boonsboro all came in the opening round of the Class 1A West Region playoffs, with Allegany going 5-0 by a combined score of 155-48. After dropping two straight in the series, the Campers won a hard-fought defensive battle in Washington County last year, 17-6. ... Allegany won a thriller at Hollidaysburg last Friday, led by a trio of rushers — Cayden Bratton, Brett Patterson and Brody Williams. Bratton carried the ball 29 times for 172 yards and a TD, Patterson had 14 rushes for 94 yards, and Brody Williams notched 92 yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushes. The Campers’ defense forced two turnovers. Kicker Blake Powell recovered a fumble and was 2 for 3 on PATs and 2 for 2 on field goals, including the 34-yard game winner. Jackson Resh topped the Campers’ defense with six tackles and a rumble recovery. Bratton, Patterson and Alex Kennell made five stops apiece. ... Boonsboro had a dominant defensive performance against Catoctin, but its offense struggled to move the football. Nine different rushers touched the ball in the running game, but they accumulated just 45 yards on 30 carries, led by Chad Wyland with 20 yards on three totes. Quarterback Matthew Summers completed 6 of 14 passes for 98 yards, four TDs and an interception. Defensively, the Warriors racked up seven sacks, with junior Nate Elliott accounting for three of them.
No. 4 East Hardy (2-0) at Tucker Co. (2-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 12-5
LAST MEETING: Sept. 10, 2021 — East Hardy won, 46-0
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Clay-Battelle, 59-12; Tucker County def. Tygarts Valley, 62-6
IN THE POLLS: East Hardy is No. 4 in the Area Top 5 and No. 4 in the WVMetroNews Class A Power Rankings; Tucker County is receiving votes in the WVMetroNews Class A Power Rankings
FOR THE RECORD: Since a 21-12 loss to Tucker County in 2018, East Hardy has won three straight in the series by a combined score of 131-20. The Cougars have won 8 of 9 in the head-to-head since 2013. ... East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller continued his torrid start to the season, completing 14 of 25 passes for two touchdowns and one interception to go along with 80 yards and three TDs on the ground against Clay-Battelle last week. Ashton Haslacker caught five passes for 143 yards and a score. Shawn Bodkin led the rushing attack with 91 yards and two scores. East Hardy is averaging 462.5 yards of offense and is holding opponents to 126.5 yards on defense through two weeks. ... Tucker County’s pass-first attack goes through QB Ethan Rosenau, who has been efficient completing 21 of 31 passes for 421 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in two games. Junior Maddox Anderson is his top target with 208 yards and three TDs on six receptions.
Frankfort (2-0) at Washington (0-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 7-4
LAST MEETING: Sept. 10, 2021 — Frankfort won, 21-0
LAST WEEK: Frankfort def. Hampshire, 50-3; Washington lost to Spring Mills, 17-14
IN THE POLLS: Frankfort just missed this week’s Area Top 5 and is No. 6 in the WVMetroNews Class AA Power Rankings
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort avenged its lone loss of the 2020 Falcons with a shutout performance in Short Gap, West Virginia, last year. Despite a 7-4 Frankfort edge all-time, the games have narrow margins as the average margin of victory is just 3.7 points per game. ... Frankfort pounded Hampshire for 368 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 carries last week. Tyrique Powell paced the backs with 136 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Fullback Parker VanMeter added five carries for 49 yards and two scores. Rock Fontenot finished with 79 yards and a TD. ... Washington is in its fourth season running the single-wing. Invented by Glenn “Pop” Warner, the offense utilizes a quarterback, fullback, halfback and wingback in the backfield and an unbalanced line. The rarely-used offense was last seen in the National Football League by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1952 before they switched to the T formation. Princeton was the last college team to run single-wing in 1969. Rodrigo Delgado, Brock Meadows, Jonathan Brewster and Joseph Vrobel will be the main Washington ball carriers on Friday night.
Southern (0-1) at Moorefield (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 19-5
LAST MEETING: Sept. 11, 2021 — Moorefield won, 46-6
LAST WEEK: Southern lost to Mountain Ridge, 69-7; Moorefield def. Pocahontas County, 36-29
IN THE POLLS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: With the exception of back-to-back Southern routs of Moorefield in 2017 and 2018, 40-0 and 42-0, respectively, Moorefield has dominated the series in recent years. The Yellow Jackets won six straight over the Rams before 2017, and since 2018, they’ve won the last two by a combined 76-12. ... Moorefield bounced back from a let-down at Frankfort to open the season, during which it totaled zero yards of total offense in a shutout loss, with a thrilling win over Pocahontas County. Running back Adam Landes delivered a monster performance, rushing for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Landes also caught a 64-yard touchdown pass. ... Southern suffered a nine-touchdown loss to Mountain Ridge last week in a game the Miners led 62-7 at the half. Brent LeMay returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter for Southern’s lone points.
Albert Gallatin, Pa. (1-1) at Northern (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Albert Gallatin leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Sept. 10, 2021 — Albert Gallatin won, 33-13
LAST WEEK: Northern lost to Fort Hill, 36-7; Albert Gallatin def. Carrick, 37-8
IN THE POLLS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: Northern’s loss to Albert Gallatin last year was part of an 0-2 start before a three-game winning streak, the latter two were over Frankfort and Keyser. The Mineral County schools were both No. 1 in the Class AA rankings at the time of the Huskies’ wins. ... Ethan Sebold rushed for a team high 54 yards on 10 carries against Fort Hill last week. Kellen Hinebaugh and Ryan Bolyard led the Huskies’ defense with 10 tackles apiece. Hinebaugh had a sack and three tackles for loss. ... Albert Gallatin went 7-2 last year with its lone losses coming to Allegany, 21-14, and University, 36-14. However, the Colonials return just one offensive starter and three on defense. Junior tight end Cyrus Potkul and senior running back/linebacker Jace Powers stand out for Albert Gallatin.
Rock Ridge, Va. (0-2) at Hampshire (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Hampshire lost to Frankfort, 50-3; Rock Ridge lost to East Rockingham, 51-22
IN THE POLLS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: Following a season-opening win at Preston two weeks ago, the Trojans were limited to just 137 yards of offense in a loss to Frankfort. Bryson Richardson made a 31-yard field goal to prevent the shutout. Freshman quarterback Landon Eversole completed 10 of 15 passes for 86 yards and an interception in his second varsity start. ... Rock Ridge, which draws from the Ashburn and Dulles, is the fourth-newest school in the Loudon County Public Schools system having been founded in 2014. Since then, Rock Ridge has never won more than two games in a season. It went 1-9 last year. Records of 2-8 in 2015 and 2019, and a 2-5 mark in 2020 are its best seasons to date. Rock Ridge has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students.
