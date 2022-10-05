Allegany (3-2) at Southern (1-4)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 27-4
LAST MEETING: Nov. 5, 2021 — Allegany won, 55-6
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Smithsburg, 33-0; Southern def. Hancock, 53-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany is No. 3 in the MPSSAA 1A West point standings; Southern is No. 6 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Southern ended a 16-game losing streak in the series with a 28-0 win in Oakland in 2018, but Allegany won both of the teams’ recent meetings by a combined 102-12 in 2021. ... The Campers improved to 2-1 all-time against Southern in the playoffs with a 55-6 rout on Nov. 5, 2021. The Rams’ lone postseason victory in the head-to-head came under Tom Woods in 1987, a 12-6 overtime triumph over Jack Gilmore’s Campers. ... Allegany sports three rushers who have more than 300 yards this year. Cayden Bratton has 511 yards and five TDs, Brody Williams has 461 yards and five scores, and Brett Patterson has 330 yards and two touchdowns. ... Jackson Resh leads the Campers with 50 tackles. Brendan Hogamier has 29 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack, and Brett Patterson has 42 tackles and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
Northern (2-3) at No. 5 Petersburg (5-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Petersburg leads, 11-9
LAST MEETING: Oct. 24, 2003 — Northern won, 16-7
LAST WEEK: Northern lost to Keyser, 28-10; Petersburg was on a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is No. 5 in the Area Top 5 and No. 7 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings; Northern is No. 4 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings
FOR THE RECORD: The matchup between Petersburg and Northern tonight will be their first in 19 years. Since then, the Vikings have had eight different head coaches, and Northern has had just one, Phil Carr. ... Northern is looking to end a two-game skid after a pair of tough losses to Frankfort and Keyser, and Petersburg is looking to make history. ... The Vikings have not started a season 6-0 since 1980 when they were led by Player of the Year and Kennedy Award winner John Koontz. Petersburg has started 7-0 just once ever in 1956, though that included a forfeit win. ... The six-game winning streak would also be the school’s longest since 1997, when Petersburg started 0-4 but rattled off six straight wins to end the season. The Vikings beat Northern, 16-7, in the penultimate game that year. ... Petersburg running back Peyton Day leads the area in rushing and total offense. The bruising back has racked up 911 total yards and 16 touchdowns. His 139.2 rushing yards per game lead the area. ... After back-to-back dominating wins over Albert Gallatin and Mount Union by a combined score of 75-21, Northern dropped consecutive games to top teams in West Virginia’s Class AA, Frankfort and Keyser, to fall to 2-3. ... Petersburg’s five opponents have a combined 6-21 win-loss record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.