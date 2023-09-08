Calvin Coolidge, D.C (0-2) at No. 1 Fort Hill (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 3-0
LAST MEETING: Nov. 2, 1979 — Fort Hill won, 54-0
LAST WEEK: Calvin Coolidge lost to Suitland, 20-6; Fort Hill def. Northern, 35-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill is No. 1 in the area sportswriter poll and No. 22 in the state media poll
FOR THE RECORD: Fort Hill brought back an old opponent to fill the Week 2 opening vacated by Old Mill. The Sentinels have yet to allow a point to Calvin Coolidge in three meetings, outscoring it 115-0 over that span. ... Their first two meetings were in 1948 and ‘49 when Fort Hill, coached by Bill Hahn, rolled to 27-0 and 34-0 wins. Jim Chaney coached the ‘79 team to a 54-0 rout. ... The ‘48 team was the first unbeaten squad in school history, finishing 9-0-1 after a 6-6 tie to Allegany in the Turkey Day game. The Campers also finished 9-0-1. ... Tonight will also mark the fourth visit Coolidge has made to Greenway Avenue Stadium in four meetings. ... Fort Hill, led in the air by Deshaun Brown, on the ground by Jabril Daniels and on the line by Carter Hess, made quick work of Northern last week, scoring on five of its six first-half drives. The Sentinels outgained Northern, 307-93. ... Calvin Coolidge, with an enrollment of more than 700, competes in the DCIAA Stripes Division, which is the District of Columbia’s B division for public schools. The Colts defeated Maret, 37-8, for an 11th straight victory after an 0-2 start and the league championship.
No. 3 Allegany (1-0) at Oakdale (1-0)
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Allegany def. Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 30-23; Oakdale def. Milford Mill, 22-21
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany is ranked No. 3 in the area sportswriter poll; Oakdale is No. 9 in the state media poll
FOR THE RECORD: While Allegany and Oakdale have never played, the Frederick County school, which finished as Class 3A runner-up in 2022, has a history with the Campers’ crosstown rival. The Bears were soundly beaten by Fort Hill, 42-7 and 49-21, the past two seasons. ... Allegany overcame a 13-9 halftime deficit against Hollidaysburg by scoring 21 of the game’s next 24 points. The Campers racked up 345 yards on 56 carries, paced by Brett Patterson, who had 10 rushes for 104 yards. Brody Williams, Jackson Resh, Isaiah Fields and Jacob Salonish all topped 40 yards and Dae Dae Smith rushed for 33 yards and a TD. All-Area place kicker Blake Powell made a 33-yard field goal. ... Oakdale finished 11-3 last season and narrowly lost to powerhouse Damascus, 21-14, in the Class 3A title game. The Bears returned their three-headed monster of Football Bowl Subdivision prospects in defensive end Dom Nichols (Michigan), quarterback Evan Austin (Charlotte) and receiver Hunter Thompson (Ohio). ... Austin ran for a 75-yard touchdown against Milford Mill, the defending Class 2A state champion in Week 1. He then scored from seven yards out on a rush to trim Oakdale’s deficit to 21-20 with 1:07 to play. Oakdale went for two and the win, and Austin connected with Thompson to down the preseason No. 10 team in the state on the road.
Washington (1-1) at No. 4 Frankfort (2-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 8-4
LAST MEETING: Sept. 9, 2022 — Frankfort won, 28-0
LAST WEEK: Washington lost to Thomas Johnson, 37-19; Frankfort def. Hampshire, 57-21
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is No. 4 in the area sportswriter poll and No. 5 in the WVMetroNews Class AA power rankings
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort is looking to start 3-0 for the fourth straight season. Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman, in his 14th season, is three wins shy of matching Greg Phillips for the school record for win total. Whiteman has a 105-44 record to Phillips’ 108-41 mark. ... Washington is coached by first-year head man Terry Rea, who went 6-14 at Berkeley Springs in two seasons. The Patriots were previously coached by Glen Simpson. He didn’t have a winning season in seven years. ... Frankfort racked up 465 yards and six touchdowns on 45 attempts against Hampshire last week. The Falcons are averaging over 10 yards a carry after two games. Nine different ball carriers received carries, led by Landen Kinser, who racked up 98 yards on three totes. Sophomore quarterback Blake Jacobs was 2 for 3 for 51 yards, one touchdown and one interception. ... Washington had run the Single Wing the previous four years but is back to running the spread under Rea. Sophomore Ryan Weant won the quarterback battle and completed 12 of 17 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns in the Patriots’ 49-6 win over Page County, Virginia, in Week 1.
Moorefield (1-1) at Southern (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 20-5
LAST MEETING: Nov. 9, 2022 — Moorefield won, 21-7
LAST WEEK: Moorefield def. Pocahontas County, 61-20; Southern lost to Mountain Ridge, 49-0
IN THE RANKINGS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: With the exception of back-to-back Southern routs of Moorefield in 2017 and 2018, 40-0 and 42-0, respectively, Moorefield has dominated the series in recent years. The Yellow Jackets won seven straight over the Rams before 2017, and since 2018, they’ve won the last three by a combined 97-19. ... Moorefield bounced back from a season-opening 35-8 defeat to Frankfort with a six-touchdown rout of Pocahontas County. Matt Altobello’s Yellow Jackets, who returned 19 starters from their 3-7 team of a year ago, featured two 100-yard rushers in Adam Landes (137 yards, two touchdowns) and Axton Runions (129 yards, two touchdowns). Quarterback Tyson Arnold passed for 68 yards and a touchdown and ran in two more. ... Southern fell 49-0 in Week 1 to Mountain Ridge, which has advanced to the past two Class 1A state championship games. The Rams’ top gainer was Elek Taylor, who carried the ball 21 times for 42 yards. Ben Nazelrod recovered a fumble.
Northern (0-1) at Albert Gallatin, Pa. (0-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Nov. 9, 2022 — Northern won, 25-0
LAST WEEK: Northern lost to Fort Hill, 35-0; Albert Gallatin lost to Spring Mills, 41-0
IN THE RANKINGS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: As Phil Carr states before every season, nobody in Class 1A has a tougher Week 1 opponent than Northern. Fort Hill proved him right, cruising by the Huskies, 35-0, in a Saturday night game at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Kyle Broadwater was the lone bright spot on offense with 20 carries for 76 yards. Carr commented after the game on his disappointment in his team’s poor tackling and number of penalties during the first half. Northern was penalized five times for 40 yards and Fort Hill averaged more than 10 yards a carry. ... Albert Gallatin hung with Spring Mills for a half but was outscored 27-0 following intermission. Albert Gallatin ran just 28 offensive plays to Spring Mills’ 70 and the Cardinals had 22 of the game’s 25 first downs. Running back Cyrus Potkul led Albert Gallatin with 64 yards on 13 carries, though he fumbled twice — both were recovered by Spring Mills. Albert Gallatin was outgained 410-40. Including its 48-13 loss to Connellsville in Week 1, Albert Gallatin has minus 5 yards passing this season.
Hedgesville (1-1) at Hampshire (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hedgesville leads, 19-14
LAST MEETING: Nov. 4, 2022 — Hedgesville won, 61-8
LAST WEEK: Hedgesville def. Keyser, 25-7; Hampshire lost to Frankfort, 57-21
IN THE RANKINGS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire and Hedgesville have played in 31 of the past 37 seasons. Hedgesville has won five straight in the series, and the Trojans were victorious in the previous four. The Times-News Hampshire football preview mistakenly identified Hedgesville as a team dropped from the Trojans’ schedule instead of Greenbrier East, which wasn’t renewed after a two-year deal. ... Against area rival Frankfort last week, Hampshire found itself in a game after Landon Eversole connected with Jenson Fields for a 25-yard score to trim the Trojans’ deficit to 15-14. Frankfort dominated play 42-7 the rest of the way. ... Hedgesville took down Keyser last week in a result that surprised many locally after the Eagles were crushed 56-0 by Wheeling Park in Week 1. The Eagles are beginning to figure things out after picking up multiple transfers at key positions. Hedgesville added wide receiver Gavin Young from Berkeley Springs, running back Zaki Bryant and wide receivers Aydin Fleming and Jazir Spruce, all from Martinsburg, over the summer. The quartet joined an already talented roster that features 6-foot-3 wide receiver Demonte Martin, who has Divison 1 offers from UNLV and Charlotte.
Tucker County (2-0) at East Hardy (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 13-6
LAST MEETING: Nov. 10, 2022 — East Hardy won, 34-6
LAST WEEK: Tucker County def. Tygarts Valley, 70-0; East Hardy def. Pendleton County, 32-13
IN THE RANKINGS: Tucker County is No. 7 in the WVMetroNews Class A power rankings; East Hardy is No. 9 in the WVMetroNews Class A rankings
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy entered 2022 having won three straight and 8 of 9 against Tucker County, but the Mountain Lions surprised the high-powered Cougars with a 14-13 victory in Week 3. However, East Hardy enacted its revenge in the first round of the Class A playoffs, drubbing Tucker County, 34-6, on the road. Quarterback Mason Miller, now playing at Shepherd, had a monster rushing performance, racking up 297 yards and four touchdowns to spur the win. ... After suffering a Week 1 loss to Class A power Wahama, East Hardy bounced back. Quarterback Damien Dellinger picked up his first career victory against Pendleton County, completing 12 of 20 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Brandon Jones caught six passes for 103 yards and two TDs. ... Tucker County decimated Tygarts Valley by 10 touchdowns last week. All-State quarterback Ethan Rosenau completed 7 of 8 passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns. He was third in West Virginia with 2,942 passing yards and led the state with 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.