No. 5 Keyser (5-4) at No. 3 Frankfort (8-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 30-16
LAST MEETING: Nov. 5, 2021 — Frankfort won, 41-35, in overtime
LAST WEEK: Keyser lost to Mountain Ridge, 49-13; Frankfort def. North Marion, 41-20
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is 18th in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings and No. 5 in the Area Top Five; Frankfort is 5th in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings and No. 3 in the Area Top Five
FOR THE RECORD: Tonight is the 46th Mineral Bowl. Keyser leads the Mineral Bowl series 29-16 with a win in the lone playoff meeting between the Mineral County’s two schools in 1997. ... The Golden Tornado enter the game losers of three of their last four following a 4-1 start. Frankfort has won three straight since losing to Mountain Ridge on Sept. 30. ... Frankfort has dominated on the scoreboard this year, outscoring opponents 37.2-13.2, which includes a 35-0 loss to Maryland’s No. 1 team in Class 1A in the Miners. Keyser is outscoring teams by a touchdown at 30.6-23.9. ... Just like last year’s meeting, the Mineral Bowl will decide Keyser’s playoff fate. A Frankfort win would almost guarantee to eliminate the Golden Tornado from playoff contention, solidify a first-round home playoff game for the Falcons and, with some outside help, two home playoff games in Short Gap should the Falcons win in the opening round. A Keyser win should hand it enough points to leap into the top 16, with 5-5 Bluefield holding the last spot heading into tonight. A win by the Golden Tornado also opens up the possibility of Frankfort hitting the road next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Southern (1-8) at No. 2 Fort Hill (8-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
PLAYOFF ROUND: Class 1A West Region Semifinal
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 22-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2022 — Fort Hill won, 42-0
LAST WEEK: Southern lost to Northern, 50-0; Fort Hill def. Allegany, 21-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Southern is seeded No. 7 in Class 1A West; Fort Hill is No. 2 in the Area Top 5, No. 19 in the state media poll and No. 2 in all of Class 1A
FOR THE RECORD: With its 42-0 win over Southern earlier this season, Fort Hill has won 18 in a row over the Rams. The Sentinels have outscored Southern, 782-83 over that span, an average of 43.4 to 4.6. ... Southern’s last win over Fort Hill came in 2001, a 29-13 victory under coach Fred Gregg. ... Fort Hill was limited to just four first downs last week against Allegany in Homecoming — its fewest since 2003 — but the Sentinels found a way. Mikey Allen scored a pair of long touchdowns and racked up 170 total yards, and Anthony Palmisano returned a blocked field goal 82 yards for a touchdown to secure the Sentinels’ 14th straight win in Homecoming. ... Fort Hill’s defense is 15th in the state among public schools allowing 9.1 points per game. The Sentinels surrender just 134 yards of offense a game. ... Fort Hill hasn’t dropped a playoff opener since 2005 against Allegany. Southern is going for its first playoff win since 1995, which came in the state semifinals at Havre de Grace, 28-20, under legendary coach Tom Woods.
Smithsburg (3-6) at Northern (4-5)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
PLAYOFF ROUND: Class 1A West Region Semifinal
ALL-TIME SERIES: Smithsburg leads, 12-6
LAST MEETING: Nov. 5, 2021 — Northern won 45-9
LAST WEEK: Smithsburg lost to Boonsboro, 31-0; Northern def. Southern, 50-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Smithsburg is No. 5 in Class 1A West; Northern is No. 4 in the West Region
FOR THE RECORD: For the second year in a row, Northern will host Smithsburg at Half-Mile High Stadium to open the playoffs. ... The Huskies’ dominating win last season was their first home playoff win in 29 years, when they beat Smithsburg, 8-7, in 1992. It was also Northern’s first playoff win since 2000 — the Huskies toppled Cambridge-South Dorchester, 14-7, on the road. ... Northern has won four straight over Smithsburg by a combined score of 139-43. ... Smithsburg and Northern have four common opponents, which they both are 1-3 against. Both defeated Southern handily, and both fell by multiple touchdowns to Mountain Ridge, Allegany and Fort Hill. Overall, Northern has been outscored 83-120 by those opponents, while Smithsburg has been outscored 54-136. ... Ethan Sebold has been Northern’s leader on both sides this year, rushing for 785 yards and nine touchdowns, while leading the team with 67 tackles. ... Smithsburg running back Asthon Redman leads the Leopards with 638 yards and four TDs on the ground. Josh Hegbe is one of the best defensive players in Washington County, as he’s racked up 11.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Petersburg (7-2) at East Hardy (7-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 20-17
LAST MEETING: Nov. 5, 2021 — East Hardy won, 26-0
LAST WEEK: Petersburg lost to Tucker County, 26-13; East Hardy lost to St. Marys, 29-21
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg and East Hardy are tied for No. 12 in the Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Coming off a loss to a pair of Class A playoff teams, East Hardy and Petersburg are looking to rebound in the final week of the West Virginia regular season. ... East Hardy has won 11 of the last 13 matchups against Petersburg and 7 of 8. ... Both teams will look to cut down on turnovers, as they lost the turnover battle by two in their respective games last week. The Vikings threw four interceptions and the Cougars were intercepted twice. ... Each side is led by one of the area’s top statistical leaders. ... East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller leads the area with 38 total touchdowns. The senior has accumulated 910 yards and 25 touchdowns on 140 carries, and he’s completed 66 of 115 passes for 1,137 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Defensively, Miller has 70 tackles — he made 16 stops and had five tackles for loss against St. Marys last week. ... Petersburg running back Peyton Day has more than 1,500 yards and 25 total touchdowns this year. He made 13 tackles against Tucker County. ... Cam Ault is one of the top tacklers in the area so far this year with 104, adding five sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and six tackles for loss. ... East Hardy averages 47.7 points per game and holds opponents to 8.9. Petersburg scores at a 43.1 per game clip, and its defense allows 20.8.
Hampshire (3-6) at Hedgesville (4-5)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hedgesville leads, 18-14
LAST MEETING: Nov. 6, 2021 — Hedgesville won, 34-21
LAST WEEK: Hampshire lost at Washington, 35-3; Hedgesville lost to Jefferson, 54-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Hampshire is 25th in the WVSSAC Class AAA Playoff Ratings; Hedgesville is tied for 16th in the WVSSAC Class AAA Playoff Ratings
FOR THE RECORD: The Trojans sit on the outside looking in at the playoffs, with 16th-place Hedgesville having nearly twice the average points. ... Hampshire snapped a three-game losing skid three weeks ago with a 43-29 win over Berkeley Springs. Coming out of its bye week, Hampshire was shut out through three quarters in its loss to Washington. ... The Eagles enter tonight losers of three straight and five of six. Their last win came on Sept. 30 over Spring Mills, 29-28.
Moorefield (3-6) at Greenbrier West (8-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Oct. 23, 2015 — Moorefield won, 42-21
LAST WEEK: Moorefield def. Pendleton County, 35-14; Greenbrier West def. Midland Trail, 21-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Moorefield is 27th in the WVSSAC Class A Playoff Ratings; Greenbrier West is tied for 7th in the WVSSAC Class A Playoff Ratings
FOR THE RECORD: The win over Pendleton last week snapped a five-game losing skid for the Yellow Jackets, who were outscored 215-44 over that stretch after starting the year 2-1. ... With nearly a dozen teams above them on the other side of .500, Moorefield’s playoff hopes have been dashed and its 2022 campaign will end tonight. ... Adam Landes lead the Moorefield offense with 107 carries for 734 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last week he carried the ball 22 times for 138 yards and a pair of scores. It was Landes’ fourth 100-plus yard rushing game this season. ... Axton Runions is the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading rusher with 339 yards and three scores on 90 attempts. Last week, he tacked on 11 rushes for 100 yards and a TD. ... Greenbrier West is led by running back Ty Nickell, who made first-team All-State last year as a junior. ... The Cavaliers are tied with undefeated Van for the No. 7 seed. A win would almost guarantee a home playoff game, with Man sitting at No. 9 at 7-2.
