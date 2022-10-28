No. 1 Mtn. Ridge (8-0) at No. 5 Keyser (5-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 9-3
LAST MEETING: Oct. 29, 2021 — Mountain Ridge won, 33-8
LAST WEEK: Mountain Ridge def. Williamsport, 42-16; Keyser def. Moorefield, 55-19
IN THE RANKINGS: Mountain Ridge is No. 1 in the Area Top 5, No. 19 in the Maryland state media poll and No. 1 in all of Class 1A; Keyser is No. 5 in the Area Top 5 and No. 15 in Class AA
FOR THE RECORD: Mountain Ridge ended an eight-game losing streak against Keyser with the win last year. In the series, Keyser has outscored the Miners, 436-206. The Miners’ other two wins against the Tornado came in 2010 and 2011. ... The win last year was Miners head coach Ryan Patterson’s first in the head-to-head in five tries. Derek Stephen, in his third year, is still looking for his first over Mountain Ridge. ... Dual-threat Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua’auli is 96 of 158 for 1,216 yards, 19 TDs and three picks through the air. He adds 711 yards and 11 TDs with his legs. Jaden Lee has 479 yards and seven scores. Will Patterson (39.8 receiving yards per game) is Pua’auli’s top target. Hunter Clise leads the Miners’ defense with 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception and 1.5 sacks. Jaden Rosales, Jacob Tinsley and Carson Bradley have double-digit TFL. ... Keyser boasts strong offensive and defensive lines, anchored by Gabe Ryan. The Tornado play a plethora of backs in their Wing-T offense in Anthony Mele, Kaii Kingman, Tristen Root, Keith Lawrence and Jack Stanislawczyk.
North Marion (7-1) at No. 3 Frankfort (7-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 3-1
LAST MEETING: Nov. 29, 2021 — North Marion won, 42-19
LAST WEEK: North Marion was on a bye; Frankfort def. Elkins, 50-13
IN THE RANKINGS: North Marion is No. 4 in the Class AA playoff ratings; Frankfort is No. 3 in the Area Top 5 and No. 6 in the Class AA ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Before last season’s one-sided defeat, Frankfort had dominated the three games played between the schools, outscoring the Huskies, 126-59, over that span. ... The matchup will be key in determining which squad could secure a top four seed in the Class AA playoffs, which would ensure a home playoff game in the state semifinals. ... Frankfort quarterback Luke Robinette and receiver John Anderson III are coming off their best games through the air since Week 3 against Washington. Against Elkins, Robinette completed 4 of 5 passes for 125 yards, and Anderson caught two passes for 43 yards. Cam Layton emerged as a target, catching two balls for 82 yards — a season-high. Parker VanMeter, Tyrique Powell, Rocky Fontenot, Landen Kinser and Robinette all have at least 200 rushing yards this year. ... North Marion has started 7-1 in back-to-back seasons. You have to go back to 1997 for their other most-recent 7-1 start, which ended with a 16-6 win over Parkersburg in the state championship game. ... North Marion had to replace key contributors in Brody Hall, Tariq Miller, Kaden Hovatter and Logan Musgrave off last year’s squad, but junior quarterback Casey Minor, big receiver Landon Frey and running backs Gavan Lemley and Aaron Hoffman have allowed North Marion to pick up right where it left off.
Northern (3-5) at Southern (1-7)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Southern leads, 37-28-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 9, 2021 — Northern won, 48-7
LAST WEEK: Northern lost at Allegany, 28-13; Southern lost at Smithsburg, 41-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Northern is currently No. 4 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings; Southern is seventh
FOR THE RECORD: Both teams enter tonight’s contest with the same record as they had last year. … After dropping three straight in the series, Northern has won each of the last two, including a matchup in fall of 2020. … A win tonight by Northern clinches the No. 4 seed in Class 1A West and guarantees a home playoff game against Smithsburg. … A Southern win could catapult the Rams above Clear Spring, who plays Hancock (1-7, No. 8 in Class 1A West), depending upon the result of the Blazers’ meeting with the Panthers. … Southern likely plays an opening-round playoff matchup at Allegany or Fort Hill, depending upon the result and if other teams in Class 1A West opt-out of the playoffs. … After starting the season 2-1, the Huskies have dropped four of five, with their lone win during that stretch coming at then-ranked Petersburg. … Ethan Sebold leads the Northern offense with 11 carries for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. Kyle Broadwater is near 700 yards of total offense with 516 rush yards and 156 receiving yards. Kellen Hinebaugh has 409 rushing yards and a team-best 208 receiving yards. … Southern has dropped three straight since beating Hancock, 53-0.
Tucker County (8-0) at Petersburg (7-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tucker County leads, 21-17
LAST MEETING: Nov. 29, 2021 — Petersburg won, 18-14
LAST WEEK: Tucker County def. Gilmer County, 42-14; Petersburg def. Clear Spring, 70-35
IN THE RANKINGS: Tucker County is No. 5 in the Class A playoff ratings; Petersburg is No. 9 in Class A
FOR THE RECORD: The Petersburg-Tucker County series, albeit separated by four games, has been all about streaks. Tucker County won eight of the first nine meetings, then the Vikings won nine of the next 15. Tucker County then won seven in a row. Petersburg has won the previous seven meetings. ... A Tucker County victory could enter it into the top four of the Class A point standings, and a Petersburg victory could go a long way in helping the Vikings host a playoff game. ... After suffering its first loss of the season to Northern, 49-20, three weeks ago, the Vikings have posted consecutive routs over Mountain View (Virginia) and Clear Spring by a combined 139-35. ... Petersburg’s 7-1 start is its first since 1992, and its searching for its first 8-1 start since 1983 under Greg Dorn. ... Peyton Day has posted eye-popping numbers through eight games, rushing for 1,167 yards and 19 touchdowns on 112 carries, and making 16 grabs for 324 yards and seven scores. ... Quarterback Bumby Van Meter has thrown for 846 yards, 13 TDs and six picks, and he’s ran for 505 yards and seven touchdowns. ... After finishing 2-8 last season, Tucker County is off to its best start since 2012, when the Mountain Lions won their first 12 games before falling in the state semifinals. ... Quarterback Ethan Rosenau is proving he’s one of the best in the state, completing 125 of 179 passes for 2,193 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
East Hardy (7-1) at St. Marys (6-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: St. Marys leads, 4-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 29, 2021 — East Hardy won, 36-6
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Pendleton County, 63-0; St. Marys def. South Harrison, 34-28
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy is tied for 10th in the Class A playoff ratings; St. Marys is tied for No. 15 in Class A
FOR THE RECORD: Since stumbling to a 14-13 loss to Tucker County on Sept. 9, East Hardy has allowed just 13 points over five weeks, pitching three shutouts over the span. The Cougars’ offense, meanwhile, has scored 263 points (52.6 per game) since the team’s lone loss. ... For the season, East Hardy boasts both the area’s best scoring offense and defense. With the ball, the Cougars are averaging 384 yards and 51 points, and on defense, they’re allowing 115 yards and 6.4 points a night. ... East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller has 35 total touchdowns so far this season, throwing for 1,022 yards, 12 TDs and four interceptions, and rushing for 815 yards and 23 TDs. Ashton Haslacker has 27 grabs for 552 yards and seven TDs. ... All-Area wide receiver Dawson Price, who racked up 1,200 receiving yards a season ago, has been battling an injury over the past five weeks. He caught two passes for seven yards against Pendleton County last week — his first receptions since Week 4 against Tygarts Valley. Price has just 15 receptions for 208 yards and two TDs so far this year, but he appears to be getting healthier as the playoffs approach. ... St. Marys, which was awarded the 2020 Class A state championship after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament before its completion, is back to its usual form after an uncharacteristic 6-4 season last year. ... Jodi Mote’s Blue Devils boast a rushing attack that averages 228 yards a game and 8.1 yards per carry. Senior Joey Ramsey is one of the top tailbacks in the state with 86 carries for 910 yards (10.6 AVG) and 13 touchdowns.
Hampshire (3-5) at Washington (1-7)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hampshire leads, 7-6
LAST MEETING: Oct. 30, 2020 — Washington won, 42-7
LAST WEEK: Hampshire def. Berkeley Springs, 43-29; Washington lost to Musselman, 54-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Hampshire is eight spots out of the Class AAA playoffs in 24th; Washington’s hopes of making the playoffs are dashed as it sits in 28th
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire broke a three-game losing skid two weeks ago with its win over Berkeley Springs. … Freshman quarterback Landon Eversole leads the offense with 810 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 of 128 passing. Zander Robinson is the team’s leader in receptions (30) and receiving yards (486) with three touchdowns. … Since picking up its only win this far, Washington has dropped three straight to Martinsburg, Preston and Musselman while being outscored 139-0. … Washington defeated Parkview (Virginia), 74-20, on September 23 after starting the year 0-4.
Moorefield (2-6) at Pendleton (4-4)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 18-8
LAST MEETING: Oct. 28, 2021 — Moorefield won, 40-0
LAST WEEK: Moorefield lost vs. Keyser, 55-19; Pendleton lost at East Hardy, 63-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Moorefield is 29th in the Class A playoff ratings; Pendleton is five spots ahead of the Yellow Jackets in 24th
FOR THE RECORD: Since getting back-to-back wins to start the year 2-1, Moorefield has dropped five straight. The Yellow Jackets have been outscored 215-44 during that span. … Adam Landes leads Moorefield in rushing with 85 carries for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. The junior tailback also has six catches for 110 yards and a pair of TDs. In last week’s loss to Keyser, Landes had his third 100-plus yard rushing game on the year with 18 carries for 136 yards and a score. … While Moorefield has largely dominated the series with Pendleton, the Wildcats have won five of the last seven meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.