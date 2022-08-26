Moorefield at No. 5 Frankfort
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 25-7
LAST MEETING: Aug. 27, 2021 — Frankfort won 19-0 on the road
LAST YEAR: Frankfort went 7-5, advanced to Class AA quarterfinals; Moorefield went 7-4, advanced to Class A first round
IN THE POLLS: Frankfort is No. 5 in the preseason Area Top 5. Moorefield received three votes.
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort has won four straight in the series and 15 of 18. The Falcons are 9-2 against Moorefield under Kevin Whiteman. Last year, the Yellow Jackets were held to just 134 yards in a 19-0 home loss. ... Frankfort enters 2022 with its starting quarterback Luke Robinette and fullback Parker Van Meter back from last year. The Falcons do need to replace All-Area first-team tailback Peyton Clark, who exceeded 1,000 yards a season ago. ... Moorefield will debut a new quarterback tonight in junior Tyson Arnold, who is trying to replace talented signal caller Branson See. The Yellow Jackets also graduated their top three rushers, Blake Funk, Gavin Wolfe and See, and their leading receiver — All-Area performer Colman Mongold.
Keyser at Robert C. Byrd
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 4-4
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2021 — Keyser won 35-13 at home
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: Keyser went 5-5, missed playoffs; Robert C. Byrd went 6-4, advanced to Class AA quarterfinals
IN THE POLLS: Keyser received three votes in the preseason Area Top 5.
FOR THE RECORD: After dropping the first three games in the series, Keyser has won 4 of 5 to even the tally. Last year’s bout was initially scheduled to be the teams’ opener too, but COVID-19 forced the game to be rescheduled four weeks later. In that game, Keyser dominated the line of scrimmage, Sammy Bradfield scored a 67-yard touchdown and touted running back Jeremiah King (who amassed more than 6,000 yards during his career) was stifled by the Golden Tornado defense. ... Speaking of Bradfield, Keyser will miss his 1,000 yards and 11 scores in 2022, as well as its other top three rushers. Anthony Mele hopes to step into that role. Either Seth Healy and Logan Rotruck will start under center. Gabe Ryan will anchor the offensive and defensive lines. ... Keyser’s secondary may face a stiff task on Friday night. RCB coach Josh Gorrell said during the offseason the Flying Eagles intend to open up the offense more this season in the passing game. Senior Braylon Hilliard and sophomore Latrell Jones are the favorites to replace King in the backfield.
Hampshire at Preston
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Preston leads, 10-8
LAST MEETING: Aug. 27, 2021 — Hampshire won 21-0 at home
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: Hampshire went 3-7, missed playoffs; Preston went 1-8, missed playoffs
IN THE POLLS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire had dropped 5 of 6 in the series before shutting out Preston, 21-0, at Rannells Field to open the 2021 slate. ... The Trojans relied on the passing of Alex Hott, the receiving of Ashton Haslacker and the defensive leadership of Zack Hill, but those guys are no longer on the roster. Freshman quarterback Landon Eversole will be the signal-caller at the start in Aaron Rule’s Air Raid offense. Hampshire does have experience on the offensive line (four seniors) and on defense (eight starters return). ... Preston has had a rough go of it in Class AAA, as the squad hasn’t posted a winning season since 2006. Preston was outscored 270-77 last year en route to a 1-7 finish.
Gilmer County at No. 3 East Hardy
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 3-0
LAST MEETING: Aug. 27, 2021 — East Hardy won 41-20 on road
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: East Hardy went 10-2, advanced to Class A quarterfinals; Gilmer County went 7-5, advanced to Class A quarterfinals
IN THE POLLS: East Hardy is No. 3 in the preseason Area Top 5
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy’s three wins over Gilmer County have come in three different decades. The Cougars have owned the series, outscoring Gilmer by an average of 53.3-22.3. ... East Hardy returns two of the top players in the state in quarterback Mason Miller, who accounted for nearly 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns last year, and wide receiver Dawson Price, who exploded for 1,200 yards and 15 scores. The Cougars also added Hampshire transfer Ashton Haslacker. The talented receiver racked up nearly 1,000 yards of offense and 11 scores with the Trojans in 2021. ... Gilmer County shocked the state last year when, as the No. 16 seed in Class A defeated No. 1 Cameron, 19-14, in the first round. With a 7-5 finish, the Titans posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the ‘80s. Leading passer Ean Hamric and top receiver Avery Chapman graduated off last year’s team. Hamric is now at the University of Charleston, and Chapman is at Glenville State.
Petersburg at Berkeley Springs
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Berkeley Springs leads, 30-21-1
LAST MEETING: Aug. 27, 2021 — Petersburg won 58-56 at home
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: Petersburg went 3-7, missed playoffs; Berkeley Springs went 6-4, missed playoffs
IN THE POLLS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: Petersburg has won six straight in the series and 8 of 9. The latest Vikings victory was in a crazy 58-56 shootout to open last year. The two teams took a far different path after that, as Petersburg lost six in a row en route to a 3-7 finish, and Berkeley Springs ended the year 5-1 after a 1-3 start to go 6-4. ... Petersburg has a new man under center in Bumby Van Meter, who replaces multi-year starter Cody Nuzum. Do-it-all feature back Peyton Day returns for his senior campaign. ... Berkeley Springs lost star quarterback Gavin Barkley, who now plays basketball at WVU Potomac State, to graduation. Connor Duvall is the likely starter. The Indians averaged more than 43 points a game in 2021. Explosive wideout Tymir Ross is back for his senior season.
