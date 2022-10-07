No. 1 Fort Hill (5-0) at No. 2 Mtn. Ridge (5-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 17-1
LAST MEETING: Dec. 4, 2021 — Mountain Ridge won, 51-31
LAST WEEK: Fort Hill def. Oakdale, 49-21; Mountain Ridge def. Frankfort, 36-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill is No. 1 in the Area Top 5 and No. 1 in the MPSSAA Class 1A point standings; Mountain Ridge is No. 2 in the Area Top 5 and No. 2 in the MPSSAA Class 1A point standings
FOR THE RECORD: The host Miners rank second in points per game (47.6) and third in points allowed (10.0), while the visiting Sentinels are fourth in points per contest (35.0) while allowing just 9.0 points per game, which is good for second in the area. East Hardy leads in both average points scored and allowed. … Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua’auli is second in passing in the area, going 62 of 192 for 739 yards (147.8 yards per game), 13 touchdowns and three picks. The senior QB is also third on the area rushing charts at 98.6 yards per game on 53 rushes for 493 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. … Pua’auli’s top passing target, Jaden Lee, has 21 catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns, with Will Patterson not too far behind at 12 receptions for 164 yards and three scores. … Fort Hill’s three-headed monster in the backfield of Tavin Willis, Mikey Allen and Tanner Wertz rank fourth, sixth and ninth, respectively, in rushing in the area. Willis is just two yards shy of Pua’auli, with 36 carries for 491 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen has 29 rushes for 451 yards and five TDs, while Wertz has 414 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries. Allen and Willis average a first down per carry with 15.6 and 13.6 yards per rush, respectively. … Fort Hill dominates the all-time series against Mountain Ridge, 17-1. The Sentinels won 25 of 27 meetings with Beall and never played Westmar. … The Miners won the last meeting in Frostburg with Fort Hill, 27-20, during the March 2021 portion of the pandemic season. The Sentinels’ last win in Frostburg came during the season-opener in 2019, 56-7. … Fort Hill won both matchups with Mountain Ridge last year, taking the regular-season meeting, 37-7, at Greenway Avenue Stadium just under two months before winning its sixth Class 1A state title and eighth overall in a 51-31 victory at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
No. 3 Keyser (4-1) at John Marshall (2-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Oct. 30, 2020 — Keyser won, 53-21
LAST WEEK: Keyser def. Northern, 28-10; John Marshall was on a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is No. 3 in the Area Top 5 and tied for No. 8 in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings; John Marshall is 23rd in the WVSSAC Class AAA playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser and John Marshall took a year off from their series last year after the Golden Tornado won the first meeting over the Class AAA squad in dominating fashion. Both teams are looking to return to the playoffs after missing out last year — Keyser last went in 2020 and John Marshall in 2018. A Keyser win would go a long way in cementing that spot. John Marshall, presently on the outside looking in at No. 23 in Class AAA, is in a must-win scenario against Keyser. ... The Golden Tornado shut out a solid Northern team last week to notch their second consecutive double-digit win in a row, beating Hampshire, 48-22, the week prior. Tristen Root and Kaii Kingman topped 100 yards, and Anthony Mele rushed for 67 and a TD.
Spring Mills (2-3) at No. 4 Frankfort (5-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Oct. 8, 2021 — Spring Mills won, 21-20
LAST WEEK: Frankfort lost to No. 2 Mountain Ridge, 36-0; Spring Mills lost to Hedgesville, 29-28
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is No. 4 in the Area Top 5 and No. 7 in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings; Spring Mills is tied for 19th in the WVSSAC Class AAA playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort and Spring Mills have played twice, and in both cases, the home team won 21-20. The Falcons’ win in Short Gap two seasons ago came via overtime, when Frankfort stopped Spring Mills, the top-ranked team in Class AAA at the time, on a two-point conversion to seal the victory. Last year in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Frankfort scored a late touchdown and elected to go for two and the win, but Spring Mills came up with the stop. ... Frankfort comes into tonight fresh off its first loss of the season, a 36-0 defeat at the hands of No. 2 Mountain Ridge. The Falcons were held to 99 yards of offense in Frostburg after scoring at least 28 points in each of their first five games. ... Spring Mills had a chance to enter Short Gap with a winning record at 3-2, but Hedgesville stunned the Cardinals by catching a tipped ball for a touchdown in the waning seconds and successfully converting the winning two-point conversion.
Bath County, Va. (2-3) at East Hardy (4-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Bath County leads, 11-4
LAST MEETING: Oct. 8, 2021 — East Hardy won, 53-12
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Pocahontas County, 52-6; Bath Co. lost to Page Co. (Va.), 44-25
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy is No. 15 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy ended a seven-game losing streak to Bath County with a crushing 53-12 rout in Hot Springs, Virginia, last year. ... Since suffering a shocking 14-13 upset at the hands of Tucker County, East Hardy has bounced back in a big way, destroying Tygarts Valley, 63-0, and Pocahontas County, 52-6. Quarterback Mason Miller leads the area in passing yards per game at 150. He’s thrown for 752 yards, eight TDs and two touchdowns, and on the ground, he has 445 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 21 total touchdowns is one more than Uma Pua’auli of Mountain Ridge (13 passing, seven rushing) for the area lead. ... Bath County is led by Wyatt Campbell, who has 12 touchdowns so far this season.
Grafton (0-6) at Hampshire (2-4)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Sept. 22, 2003 — Hampshire won, 47-6
LAST WEEK: Hampshire lost to Greenbrier East, 44-6; Grafton lost to Elkins, 16-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Hampshire is No. 24 in the WVSSAC Class AAA playoff ratings; Grafton is tied for 36th in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Despite its 2-4 start, Hampshire’s matchup with Grafton is the first of three straight the Trojans will be favored in. After Grafton (0-6), Hampshire draws Berkeley Springs (0-6) and Washington (1-5) before ending the year at Hedgesville (4-2). ... The Trojans are led by the quarterback and wide receiver duo of Landon Eversole and Zander Robinson. Eversole has completed 59 of 100 passes for 706 yards, six TDs and three interceptions, and Robinson is the area’s leading receiver at 451 yards and three scores. Grant Hicks paces the Hampshire defense with 33 tackles. ... With the exception of a 14-13 loss to Liberty, Grafton has lost every game by at least two touchdowns. The Bearcats have been outscored this season 197-59.
Moorefield (2-3) at Tucker County (5-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 14-7
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2021 — Moorefield won, 45-14
LAST WEEK: Moorefield was on a bye; Tucker Co. def. Pendleton Co., 32-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Moorefield is No. 26 in the WVSSAC playoff ratings; Tucker County is tied for No. 4 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: While Moorefield dominated the matchup with Tucker County last year and has won 7 of 9 in the series, Tucker is the heavy favorite in 2022. ... Despite records of 0-10, 1-7, and 2-8 over the last three seasons, Tucker has already eclipsed its win total from those campaigns combined through five weeks. Standout quarterback Ethan Rosenau is a big reason why, having completed 68 of 100 passes for 1,106 yards, 15 TDs and six interceptions through five weeks. Receiver Maddox Anderson has 491 receiving yards and eight scores. ... Moorefield started the season 2-1 with wins over Pocahontas County and Southern, but consecutive blowout losses against Strasburg and Petersburg have set the Yellow Jackets back. Running back Adam Landes rushed for 267 yards and seven touchdowns during the team’s two wins, however, he’s been limited to 32 yards and no scores over the past two contests.
