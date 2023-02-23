No. 4 Frankfort (12-11) vs. No. 5 Petersburg (12-9) at Moorefield
GAME: Girls — Class AA, Region II, Section 1 Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Both teams won once at home — Frankfort 48-38 (Jan. 13), Petersburg 50-46 (Feb. 8)
LAST TIME OUT: Frankfort def. Moorefield, 53-33, in Class AA, Region II, Section 1 semifinals; Petersburg had a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is No. 4 in the Area Top 5 and seeded No. 2 in the section; Petersburg is No. 5 in the area and the section’s top seed
FOR THE RECORD: Both teams advance to the Co-Region II title game regardless of the result. The winner will host the loser of Braxton County/Trinity, and the loser will be at the winner of that contest. The co-region victors advance to the state tournament. ... Petersburg has defeated Frankfort in each of the past two section finals, both played at Moorefield, winning 55-48 in double overtime last year and 64-47 two seasons ago. ... Frankfort and Petersburg have made each of the past two Class AA state tournaments. ... Petersburg is led by standout Braylee Corbin, who averages 16.6 points per game and has 21 3-pointers on the season. The Vikings struggled in the middle of the season after losing All-Area guard Kennedy Kaposy to a torn ACL, but they won 5 of 7 to close the year. Abby Alt (8.2 points), Nellie Whetzel (7.6), Sammy Colaw (6.5) and Addison Kitzmiller (5.7) round out a balanced attack. ... Larae Grove averages 15.2 points a night to lead Frankfort. Grove also has 30 3-pointers this year. Arin Lease posts 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Avery Noel is third on the Falcons in scoring (5.2 points).
Keyser (13-10) at Hampshire (12-10)
GAME: Girls — Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Both teams won once on road — Hampshire 39-37 (Jan. 24), Keyser 40-38 (Feb. 8)
LAST TIME OUT: Keyser defeated Berkeley Springs, 63-24, in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 semifinals; Hampshire had a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is seeded No. 2 in the section; Hampshire is the section’s top seed
FOR THE RECORD: While both teams move to the co-region finals win or lose, the section final is significant as the loser of Friday’s matchup will likely head to North Marion (20-1) next round. The Huskies faced Oak Glen (11-12) in the other section final on Thursday night. ... Keyser is trying to make a second straight Class AAA tournament appearance. Hampshire looks for its first in two seasons. ... Averi Everline is Keyser’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game and has 27 3-pointers this year. Autumn Kerchner (8.4 points), Maddie Harvey (7.2) and Kiya Kesner (6.9) are also consistent options on offense. ... Hampshire is guided by a big three of Izzy Blomquist (13.5), Hannah Ault (10.8) and Liz Pryor (9.9). Blomquist has 41 3s on the year and Ault has made 21.
Fort Hill (8-10) at Northern (11-11)
GAME: Girls — Class 1A West Region I Quarterfinals
TIP-OFF: 6 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Fort Hill won both — 56-35 (Dec. 7) and 64-52 (Feb. 16)
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill is No. 5 in the subregion; Northern is No. 4
FOR THE RECORD: Fort Hill is the defending region champion, beating Allegany, 45-33, in last year’s title game on its way to its first berth in the state semifinals since 2012. ... The winner of Friday’s matchup will be at No. 1 Allegany (17-4) in the region semifinals. Third-seeded Southern (14-8) is at second-seeded Mountain Ridge (16-6) in the other semifinal. ... Fort Hill is led by Carly Bennett and Karli O’Neal, who average 12.0 and 10.6 points per game, respectively. Kayijah George adds 7.1 points a night. ... Abby Nelson (13.0 points per game) and Lydia Nelson (10.7) score in a double figures for Northern. Abby Nelson has made 91 of 110 free throws (82.7%) this season, including 16 of 19 against Fort Hill in the Huskies’ final regular-season game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.