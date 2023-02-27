No. 5 Fort Hill (9-10) at No. 1 Allegany (17-4)
GAME: Girls — Class 1A West Region I Semifinals
TIP-OFF: 6 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Allegany won twice — 58-32 (Jan. 18) and 51-46 (Feb. 1)
LAST TIME OUT: Fort Hill def. Northern, 74-68, in overtime in the region quarterfinals; Allegany had a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill is seeded No. 5 in the subregion; Allegany is the No. 1 team in the Area Top 5 and the top seed in the subregion
FOR THE RECORD: City champion Allegany is looking for its third win of the season over crosstown rival Fort Hill. A Camper victory would return the favor for last year, when the Sentinels swept Alco three times on their way to a region title and berth in the Class 1A semifinals. ... Fort Hill will rely heavily on its four senior starters, who all produced double-digit scoring effort against Northern: Carly Bennett (19 points), Karli O’Neal (16), Kayijah George (14) and Alazyzia Trimble (13). Bennett leads the Sentinels with a 12.4 points per game average, and O’Neal is second on Fort Hill at 10.9 a clip. ... The Campers have two of the top-10 scorers in the area in Avery Miller (18.4 per game) and Olivia Looker (16.9). Shylah Taylor also averages double figures at 10.9 a night and has a team-high 34 3-pointers.
No. 3 Southern (14-8) at No. 2 Mtn. Ridge (16-6)
GAME: Girls — Class 1A West Region I Semifinals
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Southern won twice — 36-30 (Jan. 18) and 30-29 (Feb. 13)
LAST TIME OUT: Both teams had byes to the region semifinals
IN THE RANKINGS: Southern is ranked No. 2 in the area and is seeded No. 3 in the region; Mountain Ridge is ranked No. 3 in the area poll and is region’s second seed
FOR THE RECORD: If the first two meetings between Southern and Mountain Ridge were any indication, the first team to 40 points will win. Southern allows just 38.1 points per game and Mountain Ridge holds opponents to 39.8. ... That especially rings true for Mountain Ridge, which is a perfect 16-0 when it scores 40 or more points. The Miners are 0-6 when they do not. ... Despite a late-season loss to Fairmont Senior, Southern is still one of the area’s hottest teams, having won 11 of its past 12 — tying Allegany for the best record locally over that span. ... Mountain Ridge is paced on offense by All-Area guard Sydney Snyder, who averages 16.5 points a game and has 42 3s. Reghan Sivic (12.0 ppg) and Bayleigh Lamberson (7.7) are also consistent scoring options for the Miners. ... Carly Wilt is Southern’s leading scorer at 12.0 points a game. Maggie Nickel (9.7) and Emelee Parks (9.1) are also threats to score in double figures.
