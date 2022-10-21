No. 1 Mtn. Ridge (7-0) at Williamsport (5-2)
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2021 — Mountain Ridge won, 31-10
LAST WEEK: Mountain Ridge def. Northern, 56-13; Williamsport def. South Hagerstown, 21-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Mountain Ridge is No. 1 in the Area Top 5, No. 19 in the Maryland state media poll and No. 1 overall in MPSSAA Class 1A point standings; Williamsport is No. 3 in Class 2A/1A West
FOR THE RECORD: In Mountain Ridge’s only trip to Williamsport, the Miners fell 27-23 on Oct. 25, 2019. ... Mountain Ridge started slow against Williamsport in Frostburg last year, trailing 3-0 after the first quarter and leading just 8-3 at the half. Two fourth-quarter scores by All-Area back Jaden Lee allowed Mountain Ridge to pull away. ... Lee, who began the year out wide in the slot, has returned to the backfield over the past two weeks. Lee rushed for 177 yards against Northern. Quarterback Uma Pua’auli is the area’s leading passer, completing 80 of 130 passes for 1,013 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 570 yards and eight scores. Hunter Clise leads the Miners’ defense with 63 tackles. ... Williamsport has been without the services of starting quarterback Eli Fleming, who exited the Wildcats’ double-overtime loss to North Hagerstown two weeks ago with a concussion. Struggling on offense against South Hagerstown on Friday, Williamsport implemented a Wildcat formation to generate a pair of quick touchdowns to avoid another upset. ... Since Fleming’s injury, Williamsport has scored just 33 points over the past two weeks. The Washington County squad topped 27 points in four of its first five contests.
Elkins (1-6) at No. 3 Frankfort (6-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2021 — Frankfort won, 53-0
LAST WEEK: Elkins lost to Lincoln, 42-14; Frankfort was on a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is No. 3 in the Area Top 5 and No. 6 in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings; Elkins is tied for No. 33 in the Class AA playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: The two teams are playing in Short Gap, West Virginia, for the second year in a row as Elkins is getting its track resurfaced. Frankfort rushed for 296 yards and six touchdowns in a 53-0 win in the matchup last year. ... Frankfort, sitting at No. 6 in the Class AA playoff ratings, has a chance to grab a top four seed with a sweep of Elkins, North Marion and Keyser to end the season. ... The Falcons are averaging 243 rushing yards a game, led by Parker VanMeter (436 yards, nine touchdowns) and Tyrique Powell (373 yards, seven TDs). Quarterback Luke Robinette has completed 23 of 40 passes for 477 yards, five scores and an interception. Robinette has rushed for 228 yards and four TDs. Defensively, Robinette, a two-time All-Area safety, has 45 tackles and two interceptions. VanMeter has racked up 47 stops (nine for loss). ... Elkins backs Nicholas Bowers and Javier Rosario are its top threats on the ground. Kicker Isaiah Sigley made a trio of field goals of 23, 29 and 34 yards in the Tigers’ lone win this year, 16-0 over Grafton.
Northern (3-4) at No. 4 Allegany (5-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 22-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2021 — Allegany won, 34-14
LAST WEEK: Northern lost to Mountain Ridge, 56-13; Allegany def. Keyser, 19-16
IN THE RANKINGS: Northern is No. 4 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings; Allegany is No. 4 in the Area Top 5 and No. 3 in the Class 1A West point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Allegany and Northern didn’t play for the first time until 2001. The Campers won the first 11 meeting, one of which took place during the postseason. Northern stopped the run in 2011 with a 41-12 victory. The Campers reeled off seven straight before Northern won in 2018, 21-14. ... The 2022 edition of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference matchup could have playoff seeding implications. A Northern win would move the Huskies a game back at 4-4 to Allegany’s 5-3 mark. With Northern drawing Southern and Allegany facing Fort Hill in Homecoming to end the season, Friday’s matchup could determine who is the No. 3 seed in the 1A West playoffs. ... Allegany comes in hot riding a four-game winning streak. After three straight blowout wins, the Campers won at Keyser, 19-16, on Blake Powell’s second game-winning field goal of the season (Hollidaysburg). Cayden Bratton rushed for more than 200 yards in the win. Bratton is up to 820 yards and seven touchdowns this year. ... Northern fell to No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 56-13, last week. Quarterback Luke Ross impressed, connecting on 9 of 10 passes for 97 yards and a touchdowns. Ethan Sebold had 12 carries for 50 yards. Northern uncharacteristically lost two fumbles.
No. 5 Keyser (4-3) at Moorefield (2-5)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 42-11
LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2021 — Keyser won, 16-14
LAST WEEK: Keyser lost to Allegany, 19-16; Moorefield lost to East Hardy, 43-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is No. 5 in the Area Top 5 and No. 15 in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings; Moorefield is tied for No. 28 in the Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: After a heartbreaking loss to Allegany last week, during which the Golden Tornado were outscored 16-0 to end the game for the second game in a row, Keyser must win at Moorefield to keep its postseason dreams alive. The Golden Tornado are No. 15 in Class AA, and only the top 16 teams make the playoffs in West Virginia. Keyser ends the year with Moorefield, Mountain Ridge and Frankfort, and it may need to win all three of them to qualify. ... Keyser had three costly fumbles against Allegany, the most damaging resulting in a Brody Williams touchdown to tie the game at 16-all with 8:19 to play in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Logan Rotruck had a solid night, completing 4 of 7 passes for 105 yards. ... Moorefield failed to record a first down during the opening half against East Hardy in the Hardy Bowl last week, but the Yellow Jackets were able to move the ball after halftime, rushing for eight first downs and 132 yards during the second half. Adam Landes led the way with 90 yards on the ground.
Clear Spring (1-6) at Petersburg (6-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clear Spring leads, 2-1
LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2021 — Petersburg won, 34-16
LAST WEEK: Clear Spring def. Trinity Christian, 44-31; Petersburg def. Mountain View, 49-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Clear Spring is No. 6 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings; Petersburg is tied for No. 9 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Clear Spring notched dominating wins in the first two games of the series, 62-27 in 2013 and 51-12 in 2014. Petersburg used its defense and special teams to win last year, and the Vikings expect another rout on Friday night. ... In a win over Mountain View last week, Petersburg rushed for 318 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries. Petersburg’s defense held Mountain View to just 53 yards of offense and three first downs. ... Clear Spring recorded its first victory of the season last week, 44-31 over Trinity Christian. Sammy Stonebreaker scored two touchdowns for the Blazers, who led 24-10 at halftime and 44-17 midway through the fourth. ... Trinity (5-3), which has just 14 players in its program, is 2-2 since its coach Chris Simpson resigned on Sept. 27.
Pendleton County (4-3) at East Hardy (6-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Pendleton County leads, 15-10
LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2021 — East Hardy won, 39-0
LAST WEEK: Pendleton County def. Pocahontas County, 14-12; East Hardy def. Moorefield, 43-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Pendleton County is No. 21 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings; East Hardy is no. 14 in the Class A playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy ended a three-game losing streak in the head-to-head with a shutout victory last year, its first win over Pendleton County since 2017. ... East Hardy has won four straight games after a 14-13 loss to Tucker County, allowing just 13 points over the span. Pendleton County started 0-2 but has since 4 of 5. ... East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller leads the area with 30 total touchdowns. On the ground, Miller has 712 yards and 21 touchdowns on 106 carries, and he’s completed 50 of 83 passes for 893 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.