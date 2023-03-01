No. 5 Fort Hill (10-10) at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (17-6)
GAME: Girls — Class 1A West Region I Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Mountain Ridge won twice — 52-42 (Dec. 9) and 52-46 (Feb. 8)
LAST TIME OUT: Fort Hill def. Allegany, 55-52; Mountain Ridge def. Southern, 51-48
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill is seeded No. 5 in the subregion; Mountain Ridge was ranked No. 3 in the final regular season Area Top 5 and is seeded second in the region
FOR THE RECORD: Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge played last year in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals, in which the Sentinels eliminated the Miner, 45-28. Fort Hill captured the region title two days later over Allegany and beat Havre de Grace in the state quarterfinals before falling to Catoctin a round later. ... Fort Hill used its size to disrupt the top-ranked and top-seeded Allegany Campers on Monday. Underclassmen Aubry Spangler and MaeLeigh Plummer played pivotal roles, and senior Carly Bennett equalled Allegany standout Avery Miller with a game-high 23 points. ... Mountain Ridge overcame an 11-point deficit to outlast Southern in its semifinal game on Monday. The Miners improved to 17-0 when they score 40 or more points. They’re 0-6 when they fail to do so. Sydney Snyder exploded for a game-high 26 points and hit several crucial 3-pointers to guide the Mountain Ridge attack.
Oak Glen (11-13) at Hampshire (13-10)
GAME: Girls — Class AAA, Region I Co-Final
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: N/A
LAST TIME OUT: Oak Glen lost to North Marion, 93-53; Hampshire def. Keyser 52-23
IN THE RANKINGS: Hampshire was receiving votes in the final regular season Area top 5
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire will look to replicate its defensive dominance it showcased against Keyser in the section final last week against Oak Glen. The two teams have not played in at least 2006. ... Izzy Blomquist (16 points), Hannah Ault (12) and Liz Pryor (10) finished in double figures against the Golden Tornado. The trio average a combined 34.3 points a game. Della Knight added nine points in the section final to give Hampshire a fourth scoring option. ... Carson Barr and Alexus Greenlief are the go-to options for Oak Glen.
Keyser (13-11) at North Marion (21-1)
GAME: Girls — Class AAA, Region I Co-Final
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: N/A
LAST TIME OUT: Keyser lost to Hampshire, 52-23; North Marion def. Oak Glen, 93-53
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser was receiving votes in the final regular season Area Top 5; North Marion was ranked No. 1 in the final Class AAA Associated Press poll
FOR THE RECORD: Wednesday is a rematch of the opening round of last year’s Class AAA state tournament in Charleston. North Marion won that game 61-23 before falling to eventual state champion Logan a round later. ... Against Hampshire in the section finals, Autumn Kerchner was Keyser’s lone sign of life offensively scoring 20 of the team’s 23 points. The Golden Tornado will need guards Averi Everline (12.2 points per game), Maddie Harvey (6.9) and Kiya Kesner (6.7) to protect the basketball against North Marion’s heralded press to pull the upset. ... North Marion is paced on offense by Olivia Toland, a state Player of the Year candidate. Toland averages 24.6 points a night. Emma Freels is second on the Huskies with a 14.4 scoring average. North Marion forces 15.5 steals per game.
Moorefield (4-18) vs. Petersburg (9-13) at Frankfort
GAME: Boys — Class AA, Region II, Section 1 Semifinal
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Petersburg won three times — 44-43 (Dec. 30), 54-36 (Jan. 27) and 66-58 (Feb. 9)
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort (11-11) awaits the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal in the championship game, which will be played on Friday at a neutral site. The site of the section final will be at the loser of the semifinal game. ... Peyton Tingler is Petersburg’s leading scorer at 14 points per game and has made 42 3-pointers so far this year. Peyton Day (9.5 ppg, 31 3s) is another threat from deep for the Vikings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.