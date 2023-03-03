No. 2 Keyser (16-7) at No. 1 Hampshire (13-9)
GAME: Boys — Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 final
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Both teams won on road — Keyser won 54-53 (Dec. 17), Hampshire won 56-43 (Jan. 13)
LAST TIME OUT: Keyser def. Berkeley Springs, 52-44, in section semis; Hampshire had a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser was No. 4 in the final regular-season Area Top 5 and No. 2 in the section; Hampshire tied for No. 2 with Allegany in the final area poll and is the section’s top seed
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser is making the trip to Hampshire in the section playoffs for the second straight year. Last season, the Golden Tornado shocked the Trojans with a 58-35 win in the semifinals before falling to Berkeley Springs in the section finals and Wheeling Central in regionals. ... Hampshire has rebounded well from a rough patch in the middle of the season when the Trojans dropped four straight games to move to 4-7. Since then, Hampshire has won 9 of 11 games. Keyser is on a similarly torrid stretch, winning 8 of 9 to end the year. ... Hampshire is paced by Mount Union commit Easton Shanholtz; the 6-foot-7 forward averages 16.6 points a night. Jenson Fields clocks in 14.6 points a game and has made 41 3-pointers this year. ... Keyser’s leading scorers are Noah Broadwater (12.4 average), Mike Schell (9.7), Donovan Washington (8.0) and Patrick Liller (7.1).
No. 2 Petersburg (10-13) vs. No. 1 Frankfort (11-11) at Moorefield
GAME: Boys — Class AA, Region II, Section 1 final
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Frankfort won twice — 51-35 (Jan. 19) and 70-49 (Feb. 7)
LAST TIME OUT: Petersburg def. Moorefield, 54-40, in section semis; Frankfort had a bye
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is the section’s No. 2 seed; Frankfort is the top seed and received votes in the final area poll
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort won 9 of 11 games during the second half of the season, but the Falcons have dropped three straight to a tough trio of opponents in Hampshire, Pendleton County and Keyser to end the year. Petersburg also lost its final three games of the season but bounced back with its third win against Moorefield, 54-40, in the section semifinals. ... Frankfort is trying to make its first state tournament appearance since 2010. The Falcons are paced on offense by Cam Layton (14.5). Layton missed two games late in the year with an illness, but he’s scored in double figures in each of his three games since returning. Cam Lynch (9.8) and Tyson Spencer (8.0) are also scoring threats, while Jeremiah Babo came on late in the year, scoring double figures in three of his last four games. ... Petersburg is led in scoring by Peyton Tingler (14.0), Peyton Day (9.5) and Trace Rohrbaugh (6.6). The Vikings have lost five straight to Frankfort.
