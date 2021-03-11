KEYSER, W.Va. — Thursday evening's Allegany College at WVU Potomac State College women's basketball game has been canceled.
For the Catamounts (4-1), currently riding a four-game win streak following a season-opening loss, their next game will now be at Garrett College on Wednesday.
Potomac State beat ACM 101-34 in their last meeting on Monday evening with five of the eight members scoring in double figures. Alexis Yanosky and Jaimalyn Ash scored 21 and 20 points, respectively. Alexis Turner, a sophomore and former Keyser standout, added 17, former Frankfort star Makenna Douthitt had 14 and Marley Bays 11. Mountain Ridge’s Maddie Paris scored eight.
Madison Bem led Allegany (0-3) with 10 points. Sophie Snyder and Diamond Robair each scored seven and Haley Malone had six.
Potomac State began the season Feb. 19 in Beckley, West Virginia, with a resounding loss to NAIA’s WVU Tech, 112-34, where WVU Tech had six players in double figures led by Kathylee Pinnock Branford’s 20.
Turner scored seven points while freshman Douthitt and another former Keyser standout, sophomore Kearstin Lucas, chipped in with six points each.
Potomac State rebounded from the loss with a pair of convincing victories over the Garrett Lakers, first in PSC’s home opener, 96-43 on Saturday, Feb. 27, and then in McHenry to open March 73-45.
Five players scored in double figures in the first Laker contest, led by Yanosky’s 20 points. Douthitt scored 16, Ash 14, Turner 13, Bays 11 and Lucas was the top rebounder with 10.
Maya Harvey led the Lakers with 20 points.
In the 73-45 game at Garrett, Turner led the way with 18 points, Yanosky was held to 12 and freshman Paris had her best game as a Catamount with 11 points. Douthitt was the top rebounder with 10.
Harvey again led the Lakers with 11 points, Kiara Cole scored 10 and Harmoni Swain added nine.
Last Saturday, Potomac State won its second consecutive road victory, 86-37, against Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia.
Douthitt came one assist shy of having a triple double as she shared a team-high 17 points with Yanosky and pulled down 19 rebounds, 12 defensively. Turner and Erica Merrill both scored 12 points, Bays had nine and Jada Fout, a freshman from Hampshire, scored eight.
Through five games, Yanosky is averaging 14.4 points a game, Turner 13.4 and Douthitt 12.2 followed by Ash’s 9.8. Douthitt is averaging nine rebounds and five assists, tops in both categories.
