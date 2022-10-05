OAKLAND — Caedon Wallace and Macello Kitchen each found the back of the net twice, and No. 1 Allegany routed Southern, 6-0, on Tuesday evening.
The Campers (7-0-1) built a 5-0 halftime lead. Wallace scored each of the game’s first goals, assisted by Liam Mowbray at the 33:41 mark and Blake Powell with 29:42 left in the opening half.
Bryce Madden made it 3-0 after an unassisted score with 17:05 on the game clock. Kitchen accounted for the opening period’s final two scores, as he finished off an assist from Mason Salvadge (7:32) and Jace Patton (3:51) on those tallies.
Salvadge got in on the action with 12:57 left in the contest for the Campers’ sixth and final goal.
Allegany held a 12-7 advantage in shots and 9-2 on corner kicks. Alco keeper Ryder Bernard made made three saves in the clean sheet effort.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 2-0. Cade Crawford notched an unassisted score during the first half, and James Warner scored, assisted by Alex Turner, after halftime.
The Campers are at Fort Hill (1-7) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the teams’ Homecoming. Southern (2-8-1) is at Fort Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Mtn. Ridge 2, University 0MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Second-ranked Mountain Ridge remained spotless in 2022, overcoming University in a hard-fought road match on Tuesday night.
The Miners (7-0-2) opened to a two-goal lead at intermission thanks to goals by Gavin Clayton and Tyler Cook, both in the final seven minutes of action.
Clayton placed a Clemente diez Leiva service through the goalmouth with 6:18 left in the half, and Cook doubled the Mountain Ridge lead with a goal, off an Evan Cook assist, with 28 seconds left.
Neither team scored after halftime, as Miners goalkeeper Ethan Wilt and the Mountain Ridge defense cruised to another clean sheet — their fifth of the season. Wilt made three saves, and University goalie Connor Montgomery made 10.
Mountain Ridge finished with a 12-4 edge in shot attempts and 5-1 in corner kicks.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 3-0. AJ Lauder, Landon Sweitzer and Ethan Deriso scored, and Austin Simpson notched an assist. University keeper Kevin Hernandez made eight saves, and Miners goalie Ashton Reschel made two.
Mountain Ridge hosts No. 4 Bishop Walsh (7-2-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Calvary 1 Broadfording 0
HAGERSTOWN — Calvary Christian traveled to Hagerstown on Tuesday and left with a win over Broadfording Christian Academy.
“I thought we did well to possess,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “We did a terrible job finishing. I thought we played well last night, we didn’t come out with the same intensity tonight. Or we were tired, one of the two.”
The Eagles (12-5, 9-2 Mason-Dixon) finished with a 15-3 edge in shots on goal and a 13-3 edge in corner kicks.
The only goal of the game came in the second half. Reed Jackson scored unassisted with 7:30 left.
“Reed Jackson had his best game of the year,” Reed said. “He had it far corner, curled it in. It was a great shot.”
Levi Carrington started in goal for Calvary and made three saves. Daniel Cartwright saved 14 shots for Broadfording.
The Eagles travel to Martinsburg, West Virginia to face Faith Christian Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
