CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany dominated in all phases of the game Tuesday, and Olivia Looker and Avery Miller each scored a game-high 22 points in the Campers' 58-25 win over Shalom.
The victory pushed Allegany to 16-4, clinching the top seed in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs.
"I thought our kids played well offensively and defensively," Allegany head coach Jim O'Neal said. "I really liked the defense. You could tell our kids really did their preparation because we made it hard for them to get any kind of rhythm on the offensive end of the floor."
Both teams struggled early, likely due to the unusual 3:45 p.m. start time, but Allegany eventually enforced its will using its superior size and strength on the inside.
Beginning with an old fashioned 3-pointer play by Looker with 2:27 to go in the opening quarter, Allegany scored at will to the tune of a 19-2 run.
The onslaught upped Allegany's lead from 6-5 late in the first period to a 25-7 margin. The Campers lead after one quarter stood at 10-5, and they led 29-10 at halftime.
Looker and Miller combined for 27 of the Campers' 29 first-half points. Looker had 15 on six field goals and shot 3 for 3 from the line, and Miller added 12 on five buckets and sunk 2 of 3 free throws.
"In our preparation, we knew they were going to have a hard time matching up with us," O'Neal said. "We kind of expected the slow start. That was an unusual start time, and it took us a little while to get in a rhythm there.
"Once we started making our shots, we looked pretty comfortable on offense for most of the game."
Maya Lehman and Joanna Rheam each drilled 3-pointers before the intermission for Shalom. Lehman ended with a team-high eight points, and Chloe Martin and Addison Adams scored four each.
Allegany switched up its defense after halftime, swapping from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man. No matter what defense the Campers used, Shalom couldn't get anything going.
Alco started the second half on a 12-2 burst, and they began the fourth period on a 9-0 run.
"We work really hard at defense in practice, both versions," O'Neal. "We felt comfortable playing man in the second half because we just thought, one-on-one, we'd be able to give them a hard time to be able to keep them out of the line and also make it a little easier to rebound the basketball."
After a scoreless opening three periods, Shylah Taylor got hot in the final stanza, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and another bucket to finish with eight points. Looker and Ella Shade also made triples during the second half.
Clinching home court advantage in the playoffs is the latest notch to the Campers' belt, as Allegany also has a share of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title with Southern. Both teams are 6-2 in the WestMAC.
Southern would be the No. 2 seed in Region I if it wins out against Fairmont Senior and Bishop Walsh, and Mountain Ridge would be the third seed.
Fort Hill and Northern will play in the play-in game, with the winner to visit Allegany in the region semis.
"All the other things are nice, but it's truly our goal for the end of the year to just keep winning that next game so that we can get playoff games on our own floor here at Allegany," O'Neal said. "We accomplished that tonight, so I'm proud that our kids earned that."
Allegany ends its regular-season slate at home against St. Maria Goretti on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Campers defeated Goretti, 48-31, in the Hancock holiday tournament on Dec. 31.
"We played Goretti earlier, and they have a nice team," O'Neal said. "They have a lot of size. It'll be a good battle, and that's what we're expecting."
