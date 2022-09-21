FROSTBURG — For a battle of unbeatens and the top two boys soccer teams in the area, perhaps a draw was always in the cards.
Despite the high-paced, end-to-end action, Tuesday night proved to be the case, as top-ranked Allegany and Mountain Ridge played through double overtime for a 1-1 tie at Miner Stadium.
The draw against the conference foe Miners marked the first goal the Campers (4-0-1) allowed on the season, outscoring opponents 25-0 heading into Tuesday.
“I just told them they have nothing to hang their head about because we're going to get better," Allegany first-year head coach Blake Geatz said. "It's a long season. There's obviously things they could've done better. I think part of that goes into the fact that they haven't experienced much adversity so far this season. They've outscored teams 25-0 before this game, so they haven't even faced an opponent that had put a goal in the back of the net against us. I think whenever we came out here and we put one in the net, we kind of put it in cruise control because we've been used to doing that. I think when they got one goal there in the second half, the jitters got to them a little bit.
"I'm always preaching that they have the technical ability to play with confidence, they have the ability to knock it around every team in this area and every 1A team in the state as far as I'm concerned. Overall, we definitely have some good things to take away from it and some things that obviously we need to work on, as I'm sure Mountain Ridge does as well. But it was a very fun game to be a part of. One of the more exciting games I've been up here for at Mountain Ridge, for sure. It's always fun playing up here.”
The result for Mountain Ridge (4-0-2) gets added to a thin cupboard of ties that includes a 1-1 draw in the Mountain Ridge Shootout against defending Class 1A state champion Brunswick, who beat Allegany in the state semifinals last year.
“Very, very impressed with our kids," said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. "Allegany's got a great team. It was a great ballgame. What more could you ask for? The fans were treated to a splendid game on a beautiful evening in Frostburg tonight. Our kids executed our gameplan almost to perfection. They did almost exactly what we asked them to do. They took Allegany out of their strengths and forced them into making some mistakes. And Allegany was able to counter us.
"It was just a well-played game all through the field, everyone made plays whenever they needed to. Ethan Wilt made some incredible saves in a backup role because Brycen Ritchie was hurt. It was just an amazing game, an exciting game to watch and an exciting game for the kids. Just proud of both teams. It was a great game this evening here in Frostburg between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams.”
Macello Kitchen had the opener for the Campers with 9:08 to play before halftime when a blocked shot rolled out to Kitchen, who fired a rocket into the back of the net.
The goal came as the result of a service from a free kick into the box by rightback Jace Patton, whose play down the right flank, along with 2021 co-Defensive Player of the Year Blake Powell at leftback, was crucial to the Allegany attack.
“I'd argue they're the two most important positions we have in our 11 is our leftback and rightback," Geatz said, "because what we preach is a possession game, swinging the ball side to side and creating overloads on the wings. Creating 2v1s, creating 3v1s, whatever is possible. And I'm always telling our guys — not just Jace and Blake, but also our wingers — they have the technical ability. You face someone up 1v1 on the wing, you're always hearing us over here yelling 'drive,' 'run at them.' Because they have the technical ability to beat people 1v1 as we saw today. Blake got a couple 1v1s successfully, Macello Kitchen got a few. They can do it. They're crucial to the team.
"But I'll commend Mountain Ridge with that too. They did a good job of eliminating our wide play today, kind of forcing us to go down the middle. We hadn't faced a team that had done that this year.”
Despite a 1-0 deficit after a half that saw Allegany triple Mountain Ridge's shots on goal total (3-1), the message at the break from Nightengale to his players was simple.
"Keep doing what we were doing," Nightengale said. "We were having trouble in the final third connecting. We need to clean up our touches. ... We felt like we really controlled most of the second half for the most part, except for counters that Allegany would leak out on and we'd have to be house-on-fire back to the goal."
The Miners had a flurry of chances from set pieces in the opening 10 minutes of the second half that came to no avail, but were rewarded for their efforts with 14:59 left in regulation when Caleb Langham fought off a defender in the right corner and delivered a cross to the top of the six-yard box, where Charlie Simpson was waiting to convert it with his head and tie the game at 1-1.
“Caleb has just been solid," Nightengale said. "He's a quiet warrior for us. He doesn't make much noise, but his play has been stellar. He's played a variety of different positions for us and we keep pumping him up. He did it tonight. He took that ball to the baseline and looked up and found Charlie. We work on that all the time in practice. We were losing the ball out of bounds a lot because they were shielding and obstructing and we weren't able to get the ball. He did exactly what we needed him to do, served a ball in — that's a tough play to stop.”
In a game of non-stop action, it was nearly the Campers who got the last laugh in the final 10 seconds after an Allegany player recovered a deflected shot and fired it low from close-range, but Wilt was able to make the stop before another mishit was cleared off the line by the Mountain Ridge defense to send the game to sudden death overtime.
Allegany had three shot attempts to Mountain Ridge's two during the extra periods, but the wear and tear of playing 100 minutes of soccer started to rear its head with numerous players cramping up and showing signs of exhaustion before the final whistle.
“Obviously it prepares us if we ever have to do anything like this again," said Geatz, whose Campers host Keyser on Thursday. "Hopefully that will never be the case and we can decide the game in the first 80 minutes. But honestly, when you go to overtime like that, it can get a little chippy. They're high schoolers, not professional athletes. You're going to start to see injuries happen, start to see people cramp up.
"But it's good to experience that. We've got a lot of pros to take away from this game tonight, and we've got some things to work on. But I'm glad they could experience double overtime at Mountain Ridge because it's always a fun place to play at.”
“It was just an amazing game," Nightengale added. "We're taking tomorrow off. We've got a lot of bangs and bruises. The kids earned a day off tomorrow. We'll come back and work on some of those things on Thursday, finishing and heading the ball and things we need to improve upon to get ready for next week. We've got Northern on Tuesday and Fort Hill on Thursday, so we've got to get some kids healthy.”
