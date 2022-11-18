FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge’s pursuit of a magical season continues tonight, as the Miners put their win and turnover streaks on the line in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
The Miners (10-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, take on No. 8 Bohemia Manor (7-4) at Miner Stadium, with an earlier kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
After getting a bye in the first playoff round after Hancock opted out of postseason play, Mountain Ridge won its West Region Co-Final meeting with Northern, 42-6.
“It’s been a good week of practice,” Miners head coach Ryan Patterson said. “We couldn’t practice Tuesday due to the weather. But we went a little extra to compensate for that. We turned the lights on Monday and practiced with the anticipation of not having practice on Tuesday, then went a little longer on Wednesday.”
It’s the second straight week — albeit on nearly opposite ends of the spectrum — that the Miners have prepared for the elements.
Last Friday brought a monsoon to the area with temperatures in the 60s. This week, however, has seen a few days with snowfall. AccuWeather’s forecast at kickoff is 34 degrees with a RealFeel of 23 and 45% chance of flurries.
“The kids are enjoying this,” Patterson said of practicing in various weather conditions. “The kids are having fun preparing. We keep telling them that these will be the games they’ll remember not just because of the value of these games, but it takes them back to being kids outside playing in this stuff. I can’t say the coaches are enjoying the weather as much as the kids, but these kids have had a really good two weeks.”
The Miners, on a 10-game unbeaten run, have gone six straight games without a turnover. They fumbled three times last week against Northern, all of which came on special teams while trying to field punts and a kickoff in the rain.
On the flip side, Mountain Ridge has forced 13 turnovers over the last six games, recovering eight fumbles and picking off five passes.
“The kids take a lot of pride in the turnovers,” Patterson said. “They were upset because we couldn’t practice on Tuesday, which throughout the season we’ve referred to as Turnover Tuesday when we work on keeping ahold of the ball on offense and trying to take that ball away on defense.
“This week, we had Turnover Wednesday to make up for it. I know the kids kind of joke around about it, but it’s kind of become our culture and part of our DNA.”
The Miners are led offensively by dual-threat quarterback Uma Pua’auli, who has completed 62% (110 for 177) of his passes for 1,392 yards, 20 touchdowns and three picks. The senior’s 20 touchdowns are nine off the area record, set by Moorefield’s Will Fisher in 1996 and equaled last year by Mountain Ridge’s Bryce Snyder.
Pua’auli’s per-game averages are 139.2 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing with 945 yards on 97 attempts and 15 TDs.
Jaden Lee’s resurgence since moving back to the backfield mid-season against Fort Hill has resulted in a team-best 102 rushes for 662 yards and 11 scores.
Bohemia Manor, of Chesapeake City in Cecil County, makes the three-and-a-half hour trek to Frostburg tonight fresh off a 14-13 win over East Region top seed Colonel Richardson.
After a 5-1 start — with the lone loss to Class 1A’s No. 3 Joppatowne — the Eagles hobbled into the playoffs losers of three straight, being outscored 81-20 by Rising Sun, Fallston and Perryville. They ended the skid with a 57-21 crushing of Surrattsville in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Offensively, they run kind of two separate offenses,” Patterson said of Bo Manor. “In one set, they run out of the I formation. They have a stable of running backs that they use. They have a nice looking fullback that is one of their middle linebackers also.
“Their quarterback, Angel Granado, is going to be the key. Dual threat, very good athlete. He likes to play fake, then get out on the edge out of the I. But then they flip it and go four-wide. Their QB seems very comfy running the offense, so we’re going to have to contain him all night. They like spreading you out and then trying to gut you with the run up the middle.”
Next up on Patterson’s list of players to shut down for Bohemia Manor is Deaven Jones.
“He looks like a really nice player,” Patterson said. “They run some jet sweep with him out of the slot. He’s definitely their go-to receiver. He runs a lot of outbreaking routes at the sticks and he’s very dangerous once he gets his hands on the ball.”
Patterson noted that in their last two games, the Eagles have shown different looks on defense, facing a double wing against Colonel Richardson and a spread offense the week prior against Surrattsville.
“They have three really good linebackers, they run a 4-3,” Patterson said. “They have defensive ends that are aggressive and like to get down field. Their defensive backs look like the same guys they’re throwing to on offense, so they’re athletic on the back end.”
The Miners’ head coach also mentioned that Bo Manor goes onside kick on all of its kickoffs. “The goal there is to only let them kick it off once,” Patterson said.
Mountain Ridge has been lauded for its offense and defense throughout the year, but the Miners’ special teams seem to be starting to hit their stride, and Patterson chalks part of it up to some of the JV players being called up.
“Field position has been a big deal for us,” he said. “Uma’s punting and Landon’s kickoffs have been coming along greatly, and our coverage units have been solid since the mishap at Northern when they ran one back on us.
“That’s an area we’ve been spending more time on recently. Just firing up these coverage teams, that’s half the battle sometimes. We told them if they’re going to loaf around, we’ll get them off the field. That’s where having that extra depth is even more helpful. I think anyone with good special teams has either a really good kicker or a lot of depth — I think we have both.”
Despite both teams playing in the elements, Patterson hopes his team’s week worth of practice in the environment will be to its advantage.
“We need to make the weather Bohemia Manor’s problem,” Patterson said. “We need to look comfortable playing in the elements. There’s no wind (Thursday night), but (tonight) that won’t be the case. We need to get warm and stay warm.
“We need to execute in all three phases again like we did last week, though the kicking game has me a little nervous with the wind. A nice fast start, very unwelcoming start for Bohemia Manor would go a long way for us. We need to treat them like unwanted house guests. We’d love to take them on and make short of them and send them back down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.