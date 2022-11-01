FROSTBURG — For the second consecutive season, the Mountain Ridge and Allegany boys soccer squads will play for a trip to the state tournament.
The Miners and Campers will clash tonight at Miner Stadium for the Class 1A West Region I championship. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge enters on a nine-game win streak. The Miners, the region’s top overall seed, are 13-0-2 overall and won the Western Maryland Athletic Conference with a 7-0-1 mark.
“Every game is our next biggest game, as Coach (Jeff) Shimko reminds the boys before every game,” Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. “Tuesday is the next biggest game. We had a quality practice Saturday morning after a late game Friday night. The boys had good energy and worked hard as they have all season.
“This is a team that has come to work almost every practice this season and we focus on getting better every day. We anticipate the same on Monday as we solidify our game plan for Tuesday night. The boys are excited for the opportunity to play in a region final game at Mountain Ridge. It’ll be a great atmosphere again, especially with the girls’ side playing Allegany too.”
The Campers (12-1-1 overall, No. 2 in West Region I) closed out the regular season on a three-game win streak before shutting out Northern, 4-0, in Friday’s semifinal.
“We have had a fantastic week,” Allegany first-year head coach Blake Geatz said. “Our goal was to get out of the last week of the regular season with three wins, and we did just that. The boys understand the potential that they have, but they also understand that it’s win or go home at this point. The intensity and focus these past few practices have been top-notch. They’re hungry to win.”
The teams have met twice this season. The first in Frostburg on Sept. 20 was a regular-season matchup for the ages, as the teams battled to a double-overtime 1-1 draw.
In the rematch just under three weeks later, the Miners turned in a dominating performance, defeating then-No. 1 Allegany, 4-1.
“We’ve had nice rivalries with area teams,” Nightengale said. “For years, it was Northern. Those were some dogfights. Both Fort Hill and Allegany have had teams in the past that played their best match when they faced us.
“This year’s Allegany team has most of their players back from the team that won the Region Finals last year. They came in as the early No. 1 team (in the Area Top Five) and remained there, even after we tied. Our boys have used that as motivation throughout the season to earn respect that they too are a very good soccer team.”
This is the second season in a row the Campers and Miners have squared off three times. Last year, Mountain Ridge took both regular-season meetings before Allegany won the playoff matchup.
“We both have been blessed to have some great groups of boys with exceptional talent make their way through within the past couple of years,” Geatz said of the Miners and Campers. “It’s always a pleasure to see these two programs compete on the same field. At the same time, the boys are taught to approach every team with the same mindset. Records do not matter. Goals scored or conceded do not matter. Soccer is a weird sport where anything can happen. That’s why it’s so crucial for these boys to attack every game with the mindset that they are at their best and ready to help the team succeed.”
Tonight’s meeting pairs the unstoppable force against the immovable object, with something having to budge as Allegany’s high-octane offense battles the Mountain Ridge defense.
Unbeaten on the year, the Miners are winners of nine straight with shutouts in eight of those contests and have outscored their opponents 46-1 over that stretch.
“Our defense has been solid for years,” Nightengale said. “Coach (Stu) Sommers, who retired after last season, trained the defense and produced stifling defenses for 19 years. Coach Jeff Shimko has come in this season and has done an impressive job of holding the high standard of a stout defense each and every game. He has worked with many of these kids during their youth days and his knowledge and experience has continued that tradition of a defense that is tough to beat. Coach Bobby Sweitzer has also come on staff this season. As a former player at Mountain Ridge and collegiate player, he has brought a youthful edge and knowledge to assist our defensive scheme.”
“Sam Rose has been a varsity player for four years, playing as a midfielder on the 2019 state team. His speed, knowledge of the game, and overall ability to thwart attacks has kept the ball away from the goalkeeper. Drew Haberlein is our ‘Mr. Reliable.’ He can be counted on being consistent every day out. As the right defender, he gets challenged over and over again, yet his play turns up to another level and is very difficult to beat.
“Brendan Kline is our stopper and has been dealing with a nagging injury and his time has been limited as of late. He is a midfielder that is playing a defensive role. He has great vision and touch and is able to start many of our counters. Filling in for him has been our foreign exchange student, Clemente diez Leiva, and sophomore Aiden Pirolozzi. They both have held a strong post in that central position during Kline’s absence. Our left defender is junior Sean Strawderman and he has improved every day out. He is so eager to learn and to be successful. He works hard and has been a valuable addition to the defensive unit.”
The Miners also have a deep bench to rotate options in defense, with Chase Muir and Liam Shaw being two of the first names called upon off the bench for relief.
But perhaps most evident of Mountain Ridge’s depth and next-man-up mentality is senior Ethan Wilt, who has stepped in for Brycen Ritchie, who has been out with a season-ending injury since near the season’s midway point.
“(Ethan) was moved up as our backup goalkeeper during his freshman year which was the 2019 state team,” Nightengale said. “We felt with Brycen being in goal, Wilt was more valuable as an outside midfielder. When the injury occurred, Wilt was ready to go with his jersey and gloves packed in his bag. He has given us a solid performance in the back with his long, lanky frame. He hasn’t touched the ball much with such a solid unit in front of him but he has made some impressive saves while in the goal, most notably in the tie versus Allegany.”
The Allegany attack, meanwhile, has produced 88 goals this year. Caedon Wallace leads the attack with 19 goals and six assists, with Bryce Madden and Liam Mowbray pitching in nine goals apiece.
“I think what separates us from many of the other teams in the area is the emphasis that we place on patience and possession,” Geatz said. “The boys all have the technical ability and IQ to play smart, possession-based soccer. Also, we are blessed with a squad consisting of numerous students of the game. Many of the boys are able to see plays before they happen. They’re able to place themselves in positions for success simply because of their knowledge of the game. Always being one or two passes ahead of the game is something that will separate good players from the great ones in any area.”
Tonight’s winner will host a state quarterfinal game on Friday or Saturday. Allegany won in the quarterfinals last year over Kent Island before falling to Brunswick in the state semifinals. Mountain Ridge’s last trip to the state quarters eventually produced a state championship in 2019.
