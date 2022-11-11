FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge returns from a two-week break and will play a playoff game tonight as the overall No. 1 seed in Class 1A for the first time in school history, as the Miners host No. 4 Northern.
Kickoff in the West Region Co-Final at Miner Stadium is 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (9-0) had a bye during the first round of the playoffs as No. 8 Hancock (0-9) opted out of the postseason. The Miners’ last game was a 49-13 win at Keyser on Oct. 28.
“We’ve been running full practices and have taken no days off,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “What we did a lot this past week was concentrate on individual periods, a lot of drills and whatnot. We mixed in some things with our sets on offense. Defensively, we’ve worked on running alleys, run fits, pursuit angles, getting to the football.”
The Miners have also used the time to get healthy and treat some wear and tear that comes with a high school football season. Notably, wideout and defensive back Tyson Shumaker returns to the field this evening.
“He didn’t get cleared until Tuesday this week,” Patterson said. Shumaker hasn’t played since Week 4 with a leg injury. “We as coaches have talked about how to deploy him. It’ll be slowly, but it’ll be nice to get him out there.”
Northern (5-5) is coming off a convincing 36-0 shutout over No. 5 Smithsburg to open the playoffs.
“We talked as a team after the Southern game, which we also had a shutout in, and said we need to carry this momentum into the playoffs,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We didn’t think we’d shut Smithsburg out, but we were very happy with the way the kids played.
“That was only the fourth time we’ve hosted a playoff game. So for our community and our program, it’s great. The kids were excited after the win and they hope they can carry it into Friday night because we’re going to need it.”
The Miners enter tonight’s contest without a turnover in their last five games while forcing 12 (eight fumbles, four interceptions) over that span. But all of that will be put to the test tonight with heavy rain in the forecast — AccuWeather’s forecast as of Thursday night calls for just over an inch of rain today.
“We’ve got a monsoon coming, so it’s going to be the ultimate test on turnover techniques and turnover philosophy,” Patterson said.
“I’ve received lots of phone calls asking about moving the game, but the game was scheduled for Friday. I’m a football traditionalist — this game can be played in rain, snow, mud, wind. We think our brand of football travels. If we have to line up and run the ball, we’re going to do that. We can still throw the ball around a little, too. But we’ve been talking about turnovers all week. We’ve been dunking the footballs in water and have a plan all the way down to the ball boys on how we’re going to handle playing in these conditions.”
“Our kids are itching to play,” Carr said. “I think because Mountain Ridge has a turf field, the rain isn’t as big of a factor as it used to be. But it is November playoff football, so you kind of expect it to be cold and wet. That’s old-time playoff football. Both teams have to deal with the elements.
“One thing I don’t think many teams have had to do much this season is play in the rain. We did at Keyser but most of that rain came after. Nobody’s really had to deal with too much weather, so it’ll be interesting. Maybe it favors us a little bit because of their offense. They throw the ball and they’re good at it, so maybe it takes that element out of their game. But whatever happens, both teams have to play through the weather.”
The Miners and Huskies met just under a month ago in a 56-13 win by Mountain Ridge, with quarterback Uma Pua’auli going 13 of 18 for 190 yards and three touchdowns while Jaden Lee had 13 carries for 177 yards.
For Northern to come out with a win, Carr noted that his team may have to play a game they haven’t all season.
“We’ve got to play probably a game that maybe we haven’t even played this year in terms of execution,” he said. “We can’t turn the ball over, and we’ve got to force some turnovers. I think that could be a factor, if we force two or three turnovers. In the Smithsburg game, we seemed pretty even going into it and I felt like the winner would be whoever wins the turnover battle. We had two interceptions and were up two touchdowns at halftime.
“Things like that can upset them. We’ve just got to make everything hard for them. We can’t make it easy like we did in the game up here. We have to make them drive the football instead of them scoring on two or three plays. When high school teams make 8-, 10-, 12-play drives, there’s chances of penalties or turnovers.”
A victory for the Miners would send them back to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
“We’re the No. 1 seed and we need to act like it,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to come out with lots of enthusiasm. We have to wake up in the morning and have that flame in our stomach and let it grow as the game draws near. We have to play four quarters and protect our home field. We’re hoping that all comes together for us and we have a good night.
“We’ve got to have all three of our phases come through big for us. They returned a kickoff for a touchdown against us and we’ve spent a lot of time on special teams these past two weeks as well. If all that comes together, I think we’ll have a successful night.”
