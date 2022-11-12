FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge executed in all three phases and didn’t need its renowned passing attack on Friday night.
Despite a downpour from the opening kick to the final whistle, the top-seeded Miners more than doubled Northern’s total offense and ran over the Huskies, 42-6, at Miner Stadium in the Class 1A West Region Co-Final.
“I thought we played well,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “I thought it was one of our better performances of the year. We had a plan to run the ball more, of course, out here tonight. Once we got the running game going, we thought we might as well keep it rolling. I thought all three phases showed up here tonight in the elements. We’re pretty excited to move on to the final eight.”
The Huskies finished with 142 yards on 29 rushes. Ethan Sebold led the way with 110 yards on 20 touches, including a 54-yard scamper during the fourth quarter. With six passing yards, Northern had 148 yards of offense to Mountain Ridge’s 337.
“I think after playing them twice, we’re disappointed with how we tackled,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said, “but I think a lot of it has to do with they’ve got some athletes. When you’ve got athletes, that causes some missed tackles. We thought the weather would help us, and they didn’t throw it much, but we thought we could do a better job against the run than we did.”
Offensively, the Miners ran the ball 38 times for 333 yards, with quarterback Uma Pua’auli and tailback Jaden Lee accounting for 263 yards on 22 carries with a slew of read-option plays throughout.
The senior QB had nine carries for 155 yards, while Lee led the team in rushes with 13 to go along with 108 yards. Both players reached the end zone twice.
The duo also connected on the Miners’ lone completion, a four-yard screen pass just past the midway point in the second quarter. Pua’auli’s other pass was batted down at the line in the first period.
“We know Northern has a strong line, so it wasn’t like we were pushing around a bunch of little kids or anything like that,” Patterson said. “They have some strong boys in there. Jaden Lee does such a nice job of picking his way through. But you have to start with the line. They had a great week at practice and they’re really gelling. I really like what we’re getting out of them right now. Plus we moved some sophomores up and we’re getting a really good look in practice right now. It’s kind of the old ‘iron sharpens iron’ thing in practice, so we like where we’re at.”
Lee had the game’s first two touchdowns on runs of five and 25 yards three minutes apart at 6:01 and 3:01 in the first quarter.
Pua’auli gave the Miners a 28-0 lead at halftime with a 40-yard scamper at 8:34 and a 42-yard dart at 5:10, both in the second period.
“We just didn’t play the option very well, his read,” Carr said of Pua’auli. “When he comes out of that fake, Uma is tough. He’s really good in the open field. They’re a really good team. They’ve got my vote to be state champs. I think they’re the team that somebody’s got to knock off. Just my opinion.
“We fought to the end like we always do. I called a timeout just to try to get something positive going into next year. We were able to do that and got Kyle in the end zone. But hats off to those guys. A lot of seniors, they’ve worked really hard. Coach Patterson has put them in a great position with his leadership. They’re going to make a run.”
Getting the special teams in the mix, the Miners returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown as Andrew Ketterman picked the ball up at the Mountain Ridge 18, split a pair of would-be tacklers and won the race to the goal line for the 82-yard score.
Landon McAlpine was also a perfect 6 for 6 on PATs and had one touchback with four kickoffs fielded inside the 5. The Miners also never punted.
“I would grade it at a B to B-plus tonight,” Patterson said of his special teams. “We almost let the Broadwater kid out of the gate on one of those returns. But overall, I think we did a really nice job. We fielded the ball most of the night in the elements. Obviously, the kickoff return for a touchdown was special for us — it was our first one of the year. That’s how we wanted to start the half. We talked about that at halftime. Ketterman did a great job splitting through a tackle and using his speed after that.”
Defensively, the Miners forced three-and-outs on the Huskies’ first four drives. Northern’s first time moving the chains came two plays after Pua’auli’s 42-yard touchdown run when Ethan Sebold gained two yards on second-and-1.
The defense also provided the knockout punch.
Three plays after Ketterman’s kick return touchdown, and the Huskies facing a third-and-10 at their own 25, Peyton Miller picked off a pass and returned it to the house for a 42-0 lead at 7:58 in the third.
“First of all, our depth — we love our depth,” Patterson said of his defense, which hasn’t given up more than 16 points in a game this season. “We can come at you in waves. We did a nice job up front to establish the line of scrimmage defensively. I thought the linebackers, both of them, played very well downhill and the defensive backs really set the edge the whole night. Will Patterson did a great job of running his alley all night long and getting tackles.
“A little disappointed we didn’t turn them over as much as we wanted to, especially out in these elements, but you could tell Northern was well-prepared for this as far as holding onto the ball with two hands. Overall, very happy with our defense. We’d rather play all of our guys than preserve that shutout. There was never a thought of trying to get our first unit back out there late to keep the shutout or anything like that, so I’m really happy with our defense.”
Northern got on the board with just over two minutes to play as Kyle Broadwater scored on a 14-yard run. The PAT was blocked, putting the score at its final.
The Huskies’ season ends at 5-6, which a few months ago didn’t seem like much of a possibility to Carr considering the position his team was in at the end of August.
“If you would have told me going into the Fort Hill game Week 1 that we were going to win five games this year, I would’ve said you’re absolutely crazy,” he said. “We were on our fourth center. We had two guys out for the season. Game three we lost another guy with a broken leg. Then we went a couple games injury-free, but then we started losing more. Right now we’ve got seven guys that are completely out.”
Mountain Ridge (10-0) moves on to the state quarterfinals for the second season in a row and will play as the top seed next week, hosting either Bohemia Manor or Edmondson-Westside, the latter of which plays Forest Park today.
“We love our community, man,” Patterson said. “They show up for us. I know we didn’t have a huge crowd tonight due to the weather, but I know a ton of people were listening on the radio. We’ll get them back out next week, hopefully. It’s just so special. I don’t want to lose focus — even though we had so much success last year — on playoff wins. We didn’t have a ton going into last year in this school’s history. We keep stacking them up. Just super proud of these guys.”
