CUMBERLAND — Since Fort Hill’s 48-20 win at Smithsburg on Oct. 14, the Sentinels have only played twice. If there’s rust on the undercarriage, it’s not hindering performance — at least on the surface — as they have outscored their opponents 82-20 in their last two games and now appear in the Class 1A state quarterfinals as the top overall seed.
Fort Hill (9-0) hosts No. 8 Joppatowne (5-4) tonight, 7 p.m., at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Unable to play in Week 8 (Oct. 21) after not being able to find an opponent, the Sentinels toppled Allegany in the Homecoming game, 42-6, then received a bye in the first round of the playoffs after Clear Spring opted out. Last week, Fort Hill scored 40 unanswered points to start the game en route to a 40-14 victory over Northern, the No. 4 seed in 1A West, in the co-region final.
Sandwiched in there was the tragedy of Sentinel junior Saiquan Jenkins two days before the Homecoming game.
“For the most part, we’re practicing almost every day,” said Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire. “We give them a day off every now and then. It’s been a lot of trying to keep the kids active. We had the tragedy, so there in the middle of that whole time off, we were trying to keep the kids involved in things. The concentration wasn’t on football, but making sure the kids stick together and get through the tragedy. We haven’t played much. We wish we would’ve. That would’ve helped the kids handle this tragedy. But it is what it is. Those are the cards we’ve been dealt, so we’re just keeping the kids focused in practice and moving forward with everything.”
Joppatowne punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 22-3 win over Havre de Grace in the 1A North co-region final. The Mariners fell to Havre de Grace in Week 4, 15-0.
“All year long, we’ve been trying to play our best ball. I’ve been telling the guys, we still hadn’t played our best game. Even in wins, we hadn’t played our best game yet,” Mariners head coach Tre Goode said after the game. “The last two weeks have been some of our best two games ... matter of fact, we haven’t won two in a row (all season).”
“We were able to acquire some film on them,” said Alkire. “The difficult thing about Joppatowne is they’ve seemingly played so many different kids. We’ve seen five or six different films and it seems like it’s five or six different groups playing. We don’t know if it’s different jersey numbers or what.
“Joppatowne played a good game last week and they were able to beat a team that we were looking at potentially playing down the road. They’re a very aggressive team. We just need to show up and take care of business.”
The Sentinels had little trouble taking care of business last week against Northern, with fullback Blake White rushing for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. White has been a consistent contributor among Fort Hill’s stable of running backs, averaging 9.7 yards per carry and leading the team in rushing with 1,036 yards and 15 touchdowns on 107 tries.
“Blake’s always had it since his freshman year, he’s kind of played up a level,” said Alkire. “He sees the field really well and has that breakaway speed that you look for in a running back. He’s really smart too. There are times where we see something, but he’s already a step ahead. He just has a real good feel for the game and what needs to be done.”
The Sentinels have also had the benefit of Tanner Wertz really coming on and contributing out of the backfield in the second half of the season. The junior tailback had a team-high 169 yards on 10 rushes with two touchdowns in the win over Smithsburg. In last week’s win over the Huskies, Wertz had 10 carries for 167 yards, including touchdown runs of 78 and 61 yards.
“I remember having a conversation with him last year saying, ‘Hey, look, this isn’t a real season. We’re not competing for titles or anything like that. It’s about getting out there and playing,’” Alkire said of Wertz. “He was buried on the depth chart. I encouraged him to play JV and get some playing time, but he wanted to play with his brother and get that experience. He got that experience during practice, but he didn’t get that game experience. But he used that time last year to advance his game, and he has this year too. He sees the field well and can find the seams and explode out of them for big runs.”
The Sentinels and Mariners have only met once, a 28-0 win in favor of Fort Hill in the 2008 state semifinals. The winner of tonight’s contest will play the winner of No. 4 Edmondson-Westside vs. No. 5 Colonel Richardson.
“We definitely need to shore up our special teams,” Alkire said. “We can’t give them any kind of advantage. We have to keep our heads up. We have to pick up blitzes so our running backs can find space. This isn’t a game where we can go east-west, we have to go north-south.
“Defensively, we have to shut down their big plays. They have kids who can hit the seam and make big plays, so we just have to make sure we can prevent that.”
