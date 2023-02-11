KEYSER, W.Va. — After a competitive first half, No. 5 Keyser pulled away in the second half in a 49-27 home win over Frankfort on Friday night.
"I'm pleased with our effort, especially defensively," Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "I'm pleased with our guys for plugging away. We had some rocky issues in the first half, but I'm happy for our guys to keep plugging away."
The Golden Tornado (12-6, 9-1 Potomac Valley) outscored the Falcons 30-11 in the second half. The Falcons (10-8, 5-4 Potomac Valley) struggled to shoot the ball throughout the game.
"I feel a culmination of things, didn't shoot the ball well, didn't execute things on offense," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "We didn't hold composure when we needed to at times. It caused us to throw away passes, take not necessarily good shots. Defensively, they got too many times where they got penetration and were able to get us in foul trouble."
Before the game, Keyser recognized its six seniors on Senior Night. Donovan Washington, Edan Parks, Anthony Mele, Braydon Keller and Chris Furey started the game with Michael Schell coming off the bench.
"I've been coaching them in football, basketball and track most of their lives," Scott Furey said. "I'm so close to them for various reasons. They've got great parents and the kids work so hard for us. This group is about as coachable as you're gonna get. They listen to everything we said from five years old, it's been 13 years with us. I love them like they're my own kids, I can't say enough about how special it was for them to go out like this, especially against Frankfort."
The gym was at least 80% full and was energetic from opening tip. The energy fueled the Tornado to open the game. After a slow start by both teams, Mele scored four quick points to give Keyser a 7-1 lead.
"There was a lot of seniors there, they were celebrating their friends and teammates," Furey said. "They were there and our guys ate that up."
Frankfort struggled to shoot, especially in the first quarter. The Falcons missed their first five shots and did not make a field goal until Cam Lynch made a layup with 21 seconds left.
"Our shot selection was not great," Slider said. "We had a couple decent shots, but we forced some stuff up."
Trailing 13-6 entering the second quarter, Frankfort went on a 9-2 run to tie it at 15. Jeremiah Babo scored six points in the quarter and also had a steal.
"He's really starting to become more offensive-minded as he's playing," Slider said. "He's young, but he's learning. Every game I feel like he gets a little better. He's a strong presence on the floor, defensively he does a pretty solid job for us. Offensively, he's putting the ball on the glass and finding the basket."
The Tornado were held to six points in the quarter, all by Washington, and took a 19-16 lead into halftime.
"I thought we started out ok, second quarter we didn't do well at all," Furey said of his defense. "We held them to single digits in three of the four quarters. I can't stress enough how well we did defensively."
Tyson Spencer came up with a steal and found Jake Layton for a layup to open the second half for the Falcons. The Tornado responded with nine unanswered points including four from Schell. He also assisted on a Washington fadeaway.
"The biggest thing for us was switching it up on the defensive end," Furey said. "Michael did a really good job on Jeremiah, putting a little extra weight for him to deal with."
Patrick Liller hit a 3-pointer to push Keyser's lead to 10 points, its biggest of the game at that point. The Tornado led 31-22 after three quarters.
Frankfort's offense continued to struggle in the second half. After shooting 4 for 15 from 2-point range and 1 for 5 from 3 in the first half, they shot 3 for 8 from 2-point range and missed all eight 3-pointers.
While the offense struggled, the defense came up with four blocks, two by Lynch.
"I feel sometimes we wait too long to defend somebody," Slider said. "We're relying on blocking shots as opposed to stopping them on the drive. I like blocks, but I would rather us stop somebody away from the basket."
In the first half, Keyser missed all seven 3-point attempts. In the second half, they made five. Three came in the fourth quarter including two by Jack Stanislawczyk.
"Two or three of their first shots, the shooters were wide open," Slider said. "We weren't defending them. When you're going on a roll, shots are gonna drop whenever you're wide open."
Stanislawczyk scored all 10 of his points in the final quarter and helped the Tornado extend their lead to 20 points with 1:34 left.
"He works on his shot tremendously," Furey said. "He's a technician, he works on fundamentals and release. When he got his chance, everything he works came right to fruition."
Washington also scored 10 points with four assists.
"Donovan, in my opinion, is absolutely vital to us," Furey said. "As far as the calm he brings, at the same time his basketball IQ and the effort he brings. Watching him do what he does out there is almost zen-like. He's really just calm, cool and collected."
Lynch led the Falcons with 11 points while Babo scored nine.
"Cam played pretty well for us," Slider said. "He didn't have his buddy (Cameron Layton) out there tonight, so that made a big difference. Normally, he handles himself pretty well, but tonight it was tough for him. Other than that, he's still effective and does a lot of good things for us."
Both teams are on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Keyser plays Petersburg while Frankfort faces Northern.
"Their court is a little smaller than what we've been playing on," Slider said of the Huskies. "Hopefully, we can use our press to turn them over some and change the tempo of the game. If not, be able to use our half-court defense to slow them down."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.