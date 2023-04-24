CUMBERLAND — Logan Trautwein was the men’s winner at the Cumberland City Mini-Marathon on Saturday, and Kamryn Rice took the women’s title.
Trautwein, a graduate of Allegany High School and a current student at the University of Maryland College Park, was the overall winner in a record time of 14:13 over the 2.62 mile distance.
Rice, a sophomore at Fort Hill High School where she is a member of the cross country, volleyball and track and field teams, took first in a time of 17:37.
Approximately 200 walkers completed the non-competitive one-mile walk, and 58 runners participated in the Mini-Marathon. Proceeds from the event went to the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund.
All three city schools had strong representation, with Bishop Walsh sending participants hailing from eight different countries.
Full results can be found in the Scoreboard on Page 3B.
