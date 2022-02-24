FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University Director of Athletics Troy Dell has announced that Trevor Miller will be the next offensive coordinator at FSU. Miller comes to Frostburg State after 14 years with the University of Saint Francis (Indiana) in the NAIA ranks.
“Frostburg State is a great institution with outstanding student-athletes,” Miller said. I have been impressed with the work ethic and character of the people I have met and had a chance to interact with on campus. I would like to thank Troy Dell and Eric Wagoner for this opportunity.”
“We are very excited to be adding Trevor Miller to our staff,” Wagoner said. “He brings a wealth of offensive knowledge, love of the game and, most importantly, a commitment to the players. I have had the pleasure of coaching beside Trevor and know that he will show up every day to outwork anyone in the profession. His ties to Division II football and the east will also be a great asset to our program in the recruiting front also”
In his time at Saint Francis, Miller rose through the ranks working with essentially every portion of the offense. He began work in 2006 with the offensive line for two seasons and was quickly promoted to run game coordinator in 2008. Miller continued in that role until 2013, when he was elevated to co-offensive coordinator where he remained until 2020. While working on the offense, Miller continued to retain duties working with the offensive line and running backs.
In his time with the Cougars, the program became two-time national champions in 2016 and 2017, earned six Mid State Conference titles and garnered seven All-American selections on the offensive side of the ball.
Prior to his coaching experience, Miller was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Kutztown University Golden Bears from 1999-2003. In his playing career, Miller earned team MVP in 2002 and captain in 2003. Miller received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kutztown and his master’s in sports administration from Moorehead State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.