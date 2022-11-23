The Tri-State Alliance 12u team finished second place out of 43 teams at the Battle in Rocky Top youth football tournament over the weekend.
The 12u team, coached by Michael Simanski, advanced through the field of teams from 23 states to make the championship game, where it fell to the Tri-State Colts of Evansville, Indiana, who are ranked No. 6 in the country in their age group by D1 Nation.
Alliance brought teams from ages ranging 8u to 13u to the event held in Gatlinburg and Knoxville, Tennessee. The tournament was the organization's first national tournament. A total of 403 teams competed across all age groups.
Tri-State Alliance is made up of kids from Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort, Mountain Ridge, Hampshire, Keyser and Northern districts.
Alliance’s next tournament will be at the West Virginia Showdown in Charleston, West Virginia, from Dec. 9-11.
