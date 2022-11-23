The Tri-State Alliance 12u team poses after finishing second at the Battle in Rocky Top in Tenn. over the weekend. Front row (left to right): Gabe George, Devon Robinson, Roman Villavicencio, Marlee Williams, Brady Twigg, Khiante Bible, Divonte "Tater" Jones, Carson McBee and Channing Logsdon. Back row: Knox Kimble, Aidan Mayne, River Cameron, Jackson Mickens, Chris Rizor, Coleton Roberson, assistant coach Matt Twigg, Maddox Twigg, Matthew Coleman, assistant coach Morris Ramonat, Joey Fearon, assistant coach Scott Cameron, Chase Opel and head coach Michael Simanski. Not Pictured: coach Avery Knippenburg