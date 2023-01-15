CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Tri-State Alliance 12u youth football team finished as champions at the West Virginia Ice Bowl last weekend.
The 12u Alliance were also Ice Bowl champions last year. The Alliance outscored opponents 90-0 at the tournament, gaining 798 yards while only allowing 11 yards on defense.
Quarterback Maddox Twigg finished the weekend with nine rushes for 207 and four rushing Touchdowns. He also completed 9 for 12 passes for 167 yards and four more scores.
Running back Channing Logsdon finished with six rushes for 92 yards and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Jackson Mickens, a running back, carried the ball eight times for 163 yards and and score. He made six receptions for 67 yards and another touchdown.
Tri-State Alliance's next tournament is the Queen City Showdown in Cumberland from March 25 to 26.
