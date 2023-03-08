SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A big second half offensively led Trinity to victory in the West Virginia Class AA co-Region II title game on Tuesday night, defeating Frankfort 58-41.
The Warriors (14-11) were led by Chayce Adams who led all scorers with 27 points.
"We've worked hard all year and our goal was to make it to states," Trinity head coach Codey Horton said. "It's a really cool achievement to reach our goal and make it to states. Frankfort played really hard, very aggressive. We knew they had a lot of size, but we just wanted to go toe to toe and get the momentum."
The Falcons (12-12) cut it to six in the fourth quarter, but the offense couldn't hit its shots late in the game.
"It's tough, very tough," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "Felt like we should've been the better team out there tonight. Felt like they took advantage of some things. A couple loose balls bouncing off knees, legs and elbows. Things just wasn't going our way."
It took until 4:40 left in the first quarter for either team to score. Cam Lynch hit a 3-pointer to give Frankfort the lead and the Falcons defense held Trinity scoreless until the 3:10 mark when Adams hit an and-one layup.
"We preached attacking the basket," Horton said. "We knew these rims were really stiff, they don't give much. We knew our shots weren't gonna be going in, so we wanted to attack. In the first half, we didn't really do that."
Down 10-9 late in the quarter, Adams hit another layup to retake the lead. Cam Layton responded with a 3-pointer in the final seconds to tie it at 13.
The second quarter started slow offensively for both. After Frankfort took an 18-17 lead on a Lynch layup with 5:43 left, the teams were scoreless until the 1:09 mark when Jeremiah Babo found Tyson Spencer for a 3-pointer.
"There were a lot of shots that should've dropped for us that didn't," Slider said. "Not horrible shots, just shots that weren't on the mark. When that stuff's not happening, it's hard to get moving forward."
Down 21-20 with 25 seconds left, Adams hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 23-21 halftime lead. Adams had 15 first-half points and led all scorers.
After a tightly contested first half, the third quarter belonged to Trinity. The Warriors outscored the Falcons 19-11 led by Adams.
"We slowed the game down, started moving the ball," Adams said. "Taking our time and finding good shots."
He scored nine points in the quarter including a pair of 3s. His second long ball extended Trinity's lead to 38-23 with 4:09 left. It capped off a 15-2 run by the Warriors to open the half.
"He has what we call Chayse range, it's NBA range" Horton said. "We ran a couple plays designed for him to get open, and he was loose."
Midway through the quarter, Babo made two layups that helped cut Frankfort's deficit to single digits. A layup by Aaron White late in the quarter pushed the Warriors lead to 10, 42-32, after three quarters.
The Falcons fought back in the fourth quarter, opening on a 9-4 run. John Anderson III hit a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game with three minutes left.
"I think they started to realize it was do or die," Slider said. "They needed to step up and take advantage of the time they had left. They were pushing themselves harder, I think a couple of times a couple fouls deflated them."
Frankfort's defense kept them in the game in the fourth quarter, holding Trinity to five points in the first five minutes. However, the Falcons offense struggled down the stretch.
Frankfort was shut out in the final 2:45 while the Warriors scored 11 points.
"What we do in practice and what we do in game is sometimes a little different," Slider said. "We've been running a drill and really attacking the basket. We didn't do that tonight, we're trying to get them to run that set and try to get something. We just weren't, now we're relying on standing outside dropping 3s."
Levi Teets scored 15 points with four steals and four assists. He made all nine of his free throws and Aaron White added 10 points for Trinity.
Layton led the Falcons with 12 points and four assists. Spencer scored nine points with two steals in his final high school game.
"He's our guy, he's gonna lead us most nights," Slider said of Layton. "If he's not the leading scorer, he's probably facilitating the ball. He's gonna be super active in our offense no matter what."
Frankfort's season comes to an end. After starting 2-6, the Falcons won 10 of their last 16 that included a five-game winning streak.
"A lot of these kids haven't won a lot of ball games," Slider said. "John said they won a couple games their freshman year, couple games their sophomore year, couple games their junior year. We may have won as many games this year as what they've won in total. The mindset change, you can see it in the kids. You can see the kids really wanting to get better."
Trinity moves on to the West Virginia state quarterfinals next week. The Warriors are the eighth seed and will open with No. 1 Williamson on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
"It means the world to me and Levi Teets," Adams said. "He's our senior leader and I just love him to death."
